Billy Strings Confirms 2023 Winter Tour With 15 Headline Arena Shows

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will bring his acclaimed headline tour to arenas this winter with newly confirmed shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (two nights), Atlantic City's Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Atlanta's State Farm Arena and Charleston's North Charleston Coliseum (two nights) among others.

Additionally, following his two night stand at Bridgestone Arena, Strings will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 26 for a third Nashville show, while his March 3 show in Winston-Salem will be a special celebration of Doc Watson's 100th birthday. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the winter dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, November 2 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, November 4 at 10:00am local time. Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open, full details are available here.

The tour adds to yet another landmark year for Strings, who will release Me/And/Dad, the first album he's recorded with his dad, Terry Barber, November 18 via Rounder Records (pre-order here). The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

In celebration of the release, Strings was recently featured on "CBS Sunday Morning" speaking with correspondent Conor Knighton. Watch the full profile HERE. Additionally, the pair's new versions of George Jones' "Life To Go" and bluegrass traditional "Long Journey Home" debuted last month, of which NPR Music praises, "exuberant interplay...he and Barber's take comes in hot, a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners."

Reflecting on the project, Strings shares, "As long as I can remember, I wanted to make a record with my dad. I've been burning up and down the highways the last 12 years, and as time slips away, you start thinking, 'I need to make time.' It's been a bucket list thing for me, something I've been afraid I wouldn't find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me."

Produced by Strings and Gary Paczosa and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studio, the record finds Strings and Barber playing with familiar ease, naturally trading off leads both vocally and on guitar. In addition to Strings and Barber, the album features an all-star band including bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Ron McCoury, banjo player Rob McCoury and fiddler Michael Cleveland as well as special guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Jason Carter and Strings' mother, Debra Barber, who sings on the final track, "I Heard My Mother Weeping."

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00am local time

November 3-Kalamazoo, MI-Wings Event Center

November 4-Saginaw, MI-Dow Event Center

November 5-Pittsburgh, PA-Petersen Events Center

November 9-Rochester, NY-Blue Cross Arena

November 11-Uniondale, NY-Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

November 12-Philadelphia, PA-The Met (SOLD OUT)

November 13-Philadelphia, PA-The Met (SOLD OUT)

November 16-Richmond, VA-Virginia Credit Union LIVE! (SOLD OUT)

November 18-Washington, DC-The Anthem (SOLD OUT)

November 19-Washington, DC-The Anthem (SOLD OUT)

November 29-Oslo, Norway-Rockefeller Music Hall

November 30-Copenhagen, Denmark-Vega

December 1-Stockholm, Sweden-Slaktkyrkan (SOLD OUT)

December 3-Berlin, Germany-Columbia Theater (SOLD OUT)

December 4-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

December 5-Cologne, Germany-Die Kantine

December 7-London, UK-O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

December 8-Manchester, UK-O2 Ritz Manchester

December 9-Dublin, Ireland-The Academy (SOLD OUT)

December 11-Glasgow, UK-Galvanizers Yard (SOLD OUT)

December 30-New Orleans, LA-Lakefront Arena

December 31-New Orleans, LA-Lakefront Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 2-Denver, CO-1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 3-Denver, CO-1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 4-Denver, CO-1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 16-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 17-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 18-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 21-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena

February 22-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena

February 24-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena

February 25-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena

February 26-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

March 3-Winston-Salem, NC-Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Doc Watson's 100th Birthday Show

March 4-Winston-Salem, NC-Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 7-Athens, GA-Georgia Theatre

March 10-Atlanta, GA-State Farm Arena

March 11-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum

March 12-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum

March 16-Cincinnati, OH-The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 17-Cincinnati, OH-The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 18-Cincinnati, OH-The Andrew J Brady Music Center