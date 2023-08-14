Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE Sign Exclusively with Scott Adkins for Management

Multi-hyphenate global entertainer Billy Ray Cyrus and critically-acclaimed songstress, FIREROSE, who recently released their new power ballad “Plans,” are signing with Scott Adkins for exclusive management representation and Nick Meinema of Action Entertainment Collaborative for global agency representation.

“Like our song says, “It’s a new day.” “New Day“ was FIREROSE and my first Top 20 radio hit together. It sowed the seeds for a lot of change still yet to come. A new beginning. This moment in time marks not only a new chapter, but to be honest, it’s a brand new book,” Billy Ray Cyrus said.

“I am honored and thrilled to be represented by Scott Adkins and Nick Meinema. I’m very much looking forward to this next exciting stage of my career and taking my artistry to the next level with this power team. There’s a great synergy in our creative vision and trajectory for my artistic goals,” FIREROSE shared.

“Billy Ray Cyrus is royalty in all aspects of the entertainment business who continues to reign as a true visionary, and FIREROSE is a multi-talented gem whose talent blew me away the moment I heard her stylistic voice. I’m thrilled to continue representing both artists in a management capacity after working with Cyrus for more than 8 years,” Scott Adkins said.

“We’re thrilled we got the call and opportunity to represent Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE, and are excited to put into motion the plan they have for their future, while building off of Cyrus’ indelible career as a bonafide hitmaker and entertainer, as we embark into the next chapter with FIREROSE,” Nick Meinema said, Action Entertainment Collaborative founder.

Throughout his nearly three-decade career of Billboard chart success that put him in the same company as Carlos Santana and Louis Armstrong, Cyrus has achieved global success as a singer, songwriter, actor, producer and philanthropist.

The critically and commercially acclaimed superstar has established himself as a household name across multiple areas of the entertainment landscape, including music, television, Broadway and more.

When one scopes out Cyrus’ trophy case, the awards are represented across all genres: GRAMMY® Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV VMA Moonmen, Country Music Association Awards, American Music Awards and Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Juno Awards, among many other accolades.

In 2021, he celebrated the highest RIAA® 14x Diamond-certified song in recorded music history with Lil Nas X on the worldwide smash, “Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus).” When asked about his genre-bending approach to music, Cyrus shared, “My philosophy to making music is no limitations. No rules, no limits, no preconceived notions. Don’t try to think inside the box or outside the box, just think like there is no box.”

The Flatwoods, KY native exploded onto the music scene when his first album, Some Gave All, debuted on the all-genre Billboard album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992. The lead single, "Achy Breaky Heart," became a phenomenon and went multi-platinum. After "Achy Breaky Heart," Cyrus followed up with back-to-back hits “It Could’ve Been Me,” “She’s Not Crying Anymore,” “Wher'm I Gonna Live When I Get Home?” and the anthemic “Some Gave All.”

Cyrus knocked himself out of the top Billboard position with his second No. 1 album, ‘It Won’t Be The Last,’ featuring smash hits “In the Heart of a Woman,” “Words By Heart” and “Somebody New.” His success continued with dozens more singles that redefined country music. He also enjoyed a successful career as an actor in the series Doc and Still The King, as well as the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana with his daughter Miley.

Lauded by Rolling Stone for her " trippy, atmospheric ballads," FIREROSE is a unique talent. Her unmistakably pure, crystalline voice and fearlessly honest, heartfelt songwriting, combine to make her an entirely distinctive and original artist.

The Australian-born singer/songwriter duets with Billy Ray Cyrus on their new single, "Plans," and explores romantic lyrics of love and commitment packed with powerhouse feelings only FIREROSE and Cyrus can emote. FIREROSE’s previous radio hit, “New Day,” ascended to the Top 20 of the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

She has a fuse to captivate and transfix listeners with her distinctive, stylistic voice and stage presence – gaining a loyal passionate fan base. FIREROSE has performed on national television programs, including "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan," and featured in People Magazine, American Songwriter, Taste of Country, Us Weekly, CNN, iHeartRadio, The Today Show Australia, and many more.

The Sydney-born and raised, Nashville-based artist, who's performed on the Grand Ole Opry, has always written songs to process her deepest emotions. “I always believed that my purpose on earth was fulfilled by music,” says FIREROSE, “I write from a place in my soul that’s unexplainable and I’m incredibly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people so profoundly.”

FIREROSE recorded her indie-pop gems “Fragile Handling” and “Way Out” whose music videos each have over 1M views, at legendary LA studio: The Village. Produced by Pedro Calloni (Mary J. Blige, Maren Morris, GAYLE) and mastered by Grammy winner Joe LaPorta (Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons).

Throughout her career, FIREROSE performed regularly at The Viper Room, The Rainbow Room as well as South by Southwest® (SXSW®) and gained a loyal following of passionate fans. “The most gratifying thing now is hearing directly from fans telling me how my music has helped them. I can’t begin to explain it, but hearing things like this kills me in a beautiful way,” FIREROSE shared.

With the release of her new, much anticipated Diane Warren written power ballad “Plans”, FIREROSE embarks on a new chapter in her music partnership with Billy Ray Cyrus.