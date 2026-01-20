Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, & More to Honor Mariah Carey at MusiCares Gala

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Billy Porter, Foo Fighters, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Laufey, along with Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Maggie Rogers, and Teddy Swims, as well as frontwoman Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, will perform at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Mariah Carey.

The evening will open with a special curated DJ set by Grammy Award winner Jermaine Dupri. The event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, celebrating Carey’s storied career and philanthropic impact. Additional artists will be announced leading up to the event.

“I’m deeply honored to have these extraordinary artists come together for this evening,” said Carey. “Their generosity, their presence, and their commitment to this moment mean more to me than I can express. Being part of this celebration in benefit of MusiCares and the support they provide to those in the music community makes this night even more special. I’ve always believed that music heals, and it’s meant to be shared!”

The 35th annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala will be held two nights before the 2026 Grammy Awards. The gala will open with a cocktail reception, followed by a seated dinner and the star-studded tribute concert featuring performances celebrating Carey’s musical achievements and her philanthropic contributions.

The evening will also feature a live auction benefitting MusiCares’ mission, offering a limited number of exclusive experiences, including once-in-a-lifetime opportunities generously donated in collaboration with Carey. Auction items will be available for bidding during the gala and will include a VIP Floor Bistro table at the 2026 Grammy Awards, a rare experience offering unparalleled access to the ceremony. Winners must be present at the event, and certain experiences may also require availability for international travel.

Since 1991, the event has raised millions to fund MusiCares’ life-saving programs, including emergency financial assistance, addiction recovery, mental-health services, preventive clinics, and disaster relief for music professionals and their families. Through this event, MusiCares continues to honor the humans behind the music, ensuring they have the resources to flourish both personally and professionally.

Tables and tickets are available for purchase here. For more information about the event, please visit here or email personoftheyear@musicares.org.