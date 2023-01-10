Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Nomates Shares New Single 'vertigo' & Announces May North American Tour Dates

Her new studio album, CACTI, out this Friday, January 13th 2023 via Invada Records.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Billy Nomates, the project of the Bristol-based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Tor Maries, has shared new track, "vertigo".

Described by MOJO in their 4* lead review as "finding itself on an unexpected precipice" and Uncut in their 9/10 review as "sounding uncannily like a post-punk Kim Carnes", "vertigo" is the final track to be shared prior to the release of her much anticipated second studio album, CACTI, out this Friday, January 13th 2023 via Invada Records.

The track follows the release of three BBC Radio 6 Music A-listed singles including the gentle, '80s-influenced, synth-pop bop "blue bones" which was a celebration of life, the spiky, synth-powered "spite", and"balance is gone", which charted Tor's attempts to find purpose, as well as "saboteur forcefield", on which Tor lays bare her propensity for self-sabotage.

Speaking about 'vertigo' Tor offers: "i think vertigo scratches around the soul crushing apathy you can feel for achieving or feeling life's big things..."

Recorded at her flat and at Invada Studios, CACTI (pre-order and pre-save here), is a huge step up for the artist, who received widespread critical acclaim for her eponymous 2020 debut album, with heavy airplay across BBC Radio 6 Music and support from luminaries such as Iggy Pop, Florence Welsh and Steve Albini.

Though every bit as unrepentant as Billy Nomates' debut, CACTI comes from a much more exposed place and sees Tor further develop her instinctive, inventive songwriting and production. Unafraid to wade into the traumas of the past two years and the eerie sense of apathy that lingers, alongside heartache and more political themes, the 12-track collection openly confronts uncomfortable truths, as Tor puts it, "70-80% of being bold is about being vulnerable as hell."

Maries says: "Writing CACTI took just over a year. I wrote very intensely and then none at all. (This seems to be the way I work best). I picked up old drum machines, mapped out things in my kitchen with the same small micro keyboard I always use and then raided the cupboards and rooms at Invada Studios, to play and experiment with old synths, an upright piano, this weird organ thing. I hope everyone finds their own narrative in CACTI. I think it's about surviving it all."

Following a UK tour late last year with most dates sold out, Billy Nomates will next be on the road in the UK and Europe in March and April 2023. She is also please to announce her first run of North American dates that is slated for May. Tickets for the these dates will go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 10:00 AM local time.

UK/ EU LIVE DATES

3/14/2023 - Lille, FR - Grand Mix

3/15/2023 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

3/16/2023 - Orleans, FR - L'astrolabe

3/17/2023 - Bordeaux, FR - Rockschool Barbey

3/20/2023 - Madrid, ES - El Sol

3/22/2023 - Barcelona, ES - La Nau

3/24/2023 - Lyon, FR - Le Périscope

3/25/2023 - Bologna, IT - Covo Club

3/27/2023 -Milan, IT - Magnolia

3/28/2023 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F

3/29/2023 - Munich, DE - Milla

3/31/2023 - Berlin, DE - Badehaus

4/1/2-23 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen,

4/2/2023 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

4/4/2023 - Cologne, DE - Blueshell

4/5/2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

4/6/2023 - Brussels, BE - Botanique Orangerie

4/17/2023 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

4/19/2023 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

4/20/2023 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

4/21/2023 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

4/22/2023 - Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes

4/24/2023 - Newcastle, UK - Boiler Shop

4/25/2023 - Birmingham, UK - Institute 1

4/27/2023 - London, UK - Kentish Town Forum

4/28/2023 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

4/29/2023 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

NORTH AMERICAN LIVE DATES

5/17/2023 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

5/19/2032 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

5/21/2023 - Chicago, IL - Schuba's Tavern

5/23/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

photo credit: Eddie Whelan



