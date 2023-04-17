Billy Joel Concert Postponed Due to New York Rangers Playoffs

Due to the New York Rangers Game 3 against the New Jersey Devils in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel's concert scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

All tickets purchased for the April 22 concert will be honored on Tuesday, April 25 and will not need to be exchanged. For more information, please visit www.msg.com.

Joel's Madison Square Garden franchise run will resume as scheduled on May 5, 2023. Please note, the May 5 performance is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game.