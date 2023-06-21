Billy Idol to Release Expanded Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album

The new expanded album will be released on July 28 via Capitol/UMe.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Rock legend Billy Idol is releasing an expanded edition of his self-titled debut album on July 28 via Capitol/UMe.

The reissue includes the original 10-track album, the previously unreleased August 12,1982 concert from The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA as well as the recently unearthed and previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic song “White Wedding” from Idol’s debut. You can pre-order the deluxe 2CD and pre-save the reissue HERE.

Fans are also encouraged to celebrate the release of this iconic album with a Dolby Atmos®️ aural upgrade by GRAMMY®️-winning engineer Paul Hicks who has remixed albums in Atmos®️ for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, George Harrison and more.

Idol will continue to take his lauded live show on the road this summer with a select run of headline tour dates. The run of shows includes a debut performance at New York City’s Kings Theatre, D.C.’s The Anthem, and Boston’s MGM Music Hall, as well as an appearance at Jazz Aspen Snowmass with the Foo Fighters.

Performing a career-spanning set featuring his iconic hits and new music from his latest EPs, Idol will be joined by his longtime band, including his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens. See below for the full routing.

Idol embarked last week on the first-ever Generation Sex tour in the U.K. and E.U. The punk supergroup, comprised of Idol and Tony James from Generation X as well as Steve Jones and Paul Cook from Sex Pistols, will perform at festivals and headline gigs around Europe, playing selections from each band’s extensive catalog. In addition, Generation Sex will play at the legendary Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

For 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence.

Last year, Idol released his latest project, The Cage EP, via Dark Horse Records. The new music follows Idol’s 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike. In January, Idol was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. The ceremony included guest speakers Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey.

BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023

August 27—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheatre
August 28—Spokane, WA—Spokane Pavilion
August 31—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater
September 2—Loveland, CO—Budweiser Events Center
September 3—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass*
September 8—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall
September 12—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre
September 16—Camden, NJ—WMMRBBQ
September 17—Washington, DC—The Atlantis
October 20, 21, 25, 27 & 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan

*w/ Foo Fighters



