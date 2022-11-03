Billy Idol to Play at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre & Amoeba Hollywood

Rock icon Billy Idol returns to his hometown of Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 9 to play a run of two intimate performances: an evening show at The Roxy Theatre with support from special guests Huddy and Willem Wolfe as well as an afternoon acoustic set at Amoeba Hollywood with his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens. These dates celebrate the release of Idol's latest project, The Cage EP, which is out now via Dark Horse Records.

Tickets for The Roxy show go on sale Friday, November 4th HERE with a password only accessible via Idol's social media. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit cancer treatments for Mitzi Spallas, Idol's hair and makeup artist for more than thirty years.

To guarantee admission to the Amoeba Hollywood performance, fans will need to purchase a copy of The Cage EP on vinyl at the store on the date of the set. Additional info can be found HERE.

These shows follow an extensive run of worldwide dates in 2022, including tours in South America, the U.K. and the E.U.. Idol is also slated to perform a five-show residency at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas later this month. Full tour routing can be found below while additional tour dates will be announced soon.

Building upon the momentum garnered from last year's The Roadside EP, Idol has once again flexed his collaborative spirit and called upon a number of contemporary writers and producers to help expand his already vast musical palette, taking the best of the past and gift wrapping it into something brand new.

The Cage EP features production contributions from Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, BØRNS), Zakk Cervini (Blink 182, Machine Gun Kelly), Joe Janiak (Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert) and Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) while English also co-wrote three of the EP's tracks with Idol.

For 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready front man for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982 Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence.

The Cage EP is Idol's second release on the relaunched Dark Horse Records, a label initially created in 1974 by George Harrison and now led by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine. Other Dark Horse artists include George Harrison himself, Joe Strummer and Ravi Shankar.

BILLY IDOL LIVE

November 9--Los Angeles, CA--The Roxy*

November 11--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 12--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 16--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 18--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

November 19--Las Vegas, NV--The Cosmopolitan

*with Huddy and Willem Wolfe