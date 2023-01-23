Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Idol Embarks on North American Headline Tour

Tickets for the Billy Idol Live 2023 Tour are available for purchase Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Rock legend Billy Idol will take his lauded live show back on the road this spring with a run of headline tour dates. Kicking off on March 30 in Scottsdale, the run features performances at various theatres, amphitheaters and festivals, including an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World Festival on May 20.

Performing a career spanning set, including a myriad of hits and new music from his latest EPs, Idol will be joined by his longtime band featuring his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens. Tickets for the Billy Idol Live 2023 Tour are available for purchase Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time at billyidol.net. See below for full tour routing.

On January 13, Idol was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. The ceremony included guest speakers Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey. Watch/share his full induction speech HERE via Variety.

Last year, Idol released his latest project The Cage EP via Dark Horse Records. The new music follows Idol's 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike. As on The Roadside EP, Idol once again joins forces in the studio with Stevens.

The Cage EP features production contributions from Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, BØRNS), Zakk Cervini (Blink 182, Machine Gun Kelly), Joe Janiak (Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert) and Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) while English also co-wrote three of the EP's tracks with Idol and Stevens.

For 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready front man for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth and high pop synonymous with punk rock.

In 1982 Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence.

BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023

March 30-Scottsdale, AZ-Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard
April 1-Reno, NV-Grand Sierra Resort
April 4-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom
April 18-Hollywood, FL-Seminole Hard Rock
April 21-Clearwater, FL-Ruth Eckerd Hall
April 22-Orlando, FL-House of Blues Orlando
April 25-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 26-Atlanta, GA-Coca-Cola Roxy
May 1-Moon Township, PA-UPMC Events Center
May 3-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live
May 5-Niagara Falls, ON-Fallsview Casino Resort
May 6-Cincinnati, OH-PNC Pavilion
May 9-Indianapolis, IN-Clowes Hall
May 11-Kansas City, MO-Uptown Theater
May 12-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theater
May 20-Pasadena, CA-Cruel World Festival



From This Author - Michael Major


