Billie Marten Celebrates Growth With 'Garden Of Eden' Single

British singer-songwriter Billie Marten announced her third album Flora Fauna due out May 21 on IMPERIAL Music/Fiction Records, with a sublime single/video "Garden Of Eden'' which has garnered critical acclaim spanning The New York Times and Stereogum. Recorded with Rich Cooper (Temper Trap, BANKS, Logic) in London, Flora Fauna blends Marten's signature hushed, resonant vocals with a rapid pulse and rich instrumentation. Her inspirations stretching from krautrockers Can, to Broadcast, Arthur Russell, and Fiona Apple.

Support for "Garden Of Eden" continues with radio acclaim at BBC Radio 1 from Annie Mac and Jack Saunders, becoming a BBC Radio 6Music Playlist B-list record, airplay by Lauren Laverne, and global playlist support across Spotify's Indie Pop, Infinite Indie Folk, Fresh Folk, The Indie List, Folk & Friends, The Other List, Indie Shuffle, Indie Arrivals, and Apple Music's Today's Acoustic and New in Alternative.

"Garden Of Eden", she explains: "It's a song of growth, and competition to evolve as individuals in an increasingly suffocating and vacuous society. I liked the idea of humans growing up like tomatoes in the greenhouse, needing water and oxygen and space, but not getting any of it. The choruses act as a burst of relief to allow space to breathe and to express that want of living right. This was one of the first pivotal songs for me as the general sentiment breeds happiness and optimism, which is something I wasn't particularly familiar with thus far."

Built on the minimalist acoustic folk foundations she made a name for herself with, Flora Fauna is a mature, embodied album fostered around a strong backbone of bass and rhythm. Shedding the timidity in favour of a more urgent sound, the collection marks a period of personal independence for Marten as she learned to nurture herself and break free from toxic relationships - and a big part of that was returning to nature. Marten says, "The name 'Flora Fauna' is like a green bath for my eyes. If the album was a painting, it would look like flora and fauna - it encompasses every organism, every corner of Earth, and a feeling of total abundance." Marten's critically acclaimed debut Writing of Blues and Yellows was released when she was just 17, while its follow-up Feeding Seahorses By Hand was rapturously praised in 2019.

Photo Credit: Katie Silvester