Billie Eilish Makes Directorial Debut With Music Video For 'xanny'

Six-time Grammy Award nominee Billie Eilish has made her directorial debut with the official music video for 'xanny.' Billie revealed today: "I'm very excited to share my directorial debut. Visuals are so important to me, and I'm very proud to be in a place where I can present my creative vision exactly as I want it. Thank you to everyone who has put their trust in me."

Watch the official video for 'xanny" below!



The video follows yet more incredible end-of-year mile-stones for the 17-year-old global phenomenon. Last month, Eilish was nominated for 6 Grammy Award's and made history as the youngest artist ever to receive nominations in the four major categories. She also won Favorite New Artist and Favorite Alternative Rock Artist at the American Music Awards where she made her televised award show debut with a powerful performance of 'all the good girls go to hell' [Watch HERE]. Recently, she was also appointed as Variety Magazine's Hitmaker of the Year, Billboard Magazine's Woman of The Year and Apple Music's Global Artist Of The Year. On Monday night, Billie will be Alicia Keys' special guest on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, where Keys will be standing in for James as guest host.



Earlier this year, the singer, songwriter and musician debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?. She scored her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with Song and Record of the Year nominated "bad guy," which has since amassed more than 3.5 billion global audio streams alone, and reached No. 1 at Top 40 radio. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? is now the highest selling debut album of 2019 and biggest North American debut of the decade (male, female or group), shifting 313,000 units in the first week and has already hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts for an additional 2 nonconsecutive weeks since its release, earning Billie more than 25 billion combined streams worldwide to date. "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" was written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS in their childhood home of Highland Park, Los Angeles. FINNEAS is nominated for 2 GRAMMY Awards, including the prestigious honor of Producer of the Year, Non Classical.



Billie's 2020 WHERE DO WE GO? World Arena Tour sold out within an hour of on-sale and starts March 9, 2020.



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

03/09 - AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

03/10 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

03/12 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

03/13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

03/29 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE

04/01 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

04/03- The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/04 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/05 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/07 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

04/08 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

04/10 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA

04/11 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC





