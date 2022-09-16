Billboard Latin Music Week Announces Performance by Camilo and Music Showcase by Maluma

lobal music authority Billboard revealed that previously announced Billboard Latin Music Week superstar panelists Camilo and Maluma, will also be participating in two can't-miss events. Following the Superstar Q&A with Camilo on Tuesday, September 27, Camilo will take the stage in the evening to headline Billboard En Vivo Presented by Burger King.

Meanwhile, global superstar Maluma will host a showcase with new Latin artists from his label Royalty Records, Abril, and Paulina B, on Wednesday, September 28. The ultimate celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment is returning to the Faena Forum in Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, 2022, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Billboard Latin Music Week Schedule Highlights

Tuesday, September 27

Premiere Party with Christina Aguilera: The singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality, will be hosting a premiere party where she will be debuting never before heard music and answering fan questions in an intimate setting.

Billboard En Vivo with Camilo presented by Burger King: Camilo to headline the Billboard En Vivo concert presented by Burger King at Oasis. Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and Billboard On The Radar Artist, GALE, will open the show.

The Children of Jenni Rivera: Presented by Amazon Music, the children of Jenni Rivera - Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka, and Johnny - will participate in a once in a lifetime conversation about their mother's game-changing legacy and brand new, soon to be released music.

Eden Muñoz Amazon Original: Also during the conference, there will be a special screening of a behind-the-scenes capture of Eden Muñoz's Amazon Original tribute recording to Jenni Rivera.

Wednesday, September 28

Billboard x Maluma Present Abril and Paulina B of Royalty Records: Global superstar Maluma will host a showcase with new artists from his label, Royalty Records, including Abril and Paulina B. Taking place in the Faena Forum, the event is limited capacity and open to Latin Music Week registrants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Elena Rose Showcase Presented by Warner Music Latin: Taking place in the Faena Theater, the event is limited capacity and open to LMW registrants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Smirnoff at Billboard Latin Music Week with Ozuna: Coming off the excitement of Billboard MusicCon, Smirnoff is back in the mix for Billboard Latin Music Week with a concert featuring a performance by Ozuna. Additionally, they are inviting fans to enjoy fun, one-of-a-kind experiences paired with the delicious flavors of its Spicy Tamarind Collection and Neon Lemonades. The brand will also be serving up spicy vibes and drinks to match as the presenting sponsor of Billboard's En Vivo concert series on September 28.

Friday, September 30

Billboard En Vivo with Bizarrap and Special Guest Mariah Angeliq: Presented by Smirnoff, Cheetos, and Samsung Galaxy, this concert will feature Bizarrap and special guest Mariah Angeliq at Oasis. The show will mark Bizarrap's first performance in the U.S. after a successful European tour.

His latest song "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52" with Quevedo marks his first song in the Billboard Global Chart for the past 40 days. The show will also feature an explosive performance by "La Princesa De Miami" Mariah Angeliq, having just wrapped up her third European tour in 2 years, with upcoming music dropping on the 30th of September. Tickets are on sale now and available on the event website, and access to this concert is included with the LMW pass.

Live Mural Creation with Visual Artist Ugly Primo: Presented by Cheetos, visual artist Ugly Primo, who collaborated with Bad Bunny on his most recent album artwork, will leave his mark at Oasis Wynwood by painting an interactive mural.

Saturday, October 1

Billboard En Vivo with BRESH: Presented by Intel Evo, this concert features BRESH at Oasis. Tickets are on sale now and available on the event website, and access to this concert is included with the LMW pass.

The full roster of participating talent includes Bizarrap, Blessd, Camilo, Chayanne, Christina Aguilera, Cris Chil, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Foreign Teck, Grupo Firme, Justin Quiles, Kuinvi, Kunno, Lili Zetina, Luis R Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Ivy Queen, Maluma, Mariah Angeliq, MAR, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Ovy On The Drums, Subelo Neo, and The King of Bachata Romeo Santos, Tini, Tokischa, Ugly Primo, and Wisin Y Yandel, with more to be announced.

Billboard Latin Music Week will coincide with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Miami, which will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo. The awards show will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional. For the latest news about the event, visit Telemundo.com/PremiosBillboard.