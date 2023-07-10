Big Joanie Unleashes 'Today' feat. Kim Deal

The single is out now on Kill Rock Stars (US).

Jul. 10, 2023

Big Joanie Unleashes 'Today' feat. Kim Deal

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie brought their electrifying live show and powerful, community-driven message to stages across Europe and North America this spring.

Thrilled to perform their acclaimed new album Back Home, out now on Kill Rock Stars (US), they’ll make stops in NYC and Chicago this week and an appearance at Ohana Festival slated for later this fall. In celebration, they have unleashed a deluxe version of album track “Today” feat. Kim Deal. 

Singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips shares, “We are immensely proud to announce our new version of ‘Today’ featuring Kim Deal. Whether through Pixies, Breeders, or her solo work, Kim has been a vital influence on us as a band and we’re so happy that she’s become part of the Big Joanie world.”

She continues, “Originally this was a song we were working on years ago that Chardine was going to sing on. I found the old demo while we were on tour and started writing new lyrics to the music with my laptop balanced on my lap in the tour van. I really love that it sounds like a classic C86 type lo-fi indie song.”

Big Joanie’s new album Back Home earned widespread acclaim spanning The New Yorker, NPR Weekend Edition, FADER, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Afropunk, Stereogum, Consequence, Alternative Press, KEXP, WNYC, The Talkhouse and Under The Radar.

It was dubbed “Best Album of 2022” by Rolling Stone, Bandcamp and The Quietus and album track “Sainted” was also highlighted on Andy Bell of Ride’s Top 20 Songs of 2022 list for BrooklynVegan. With their boundary-breaking approach to punk, radical politics, and an appreciation for earworm melodies, Big Joanie are set to become important voices for a new generation of punks.

North American Tour Dates

7/10: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

7/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

7/13: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

7/23: Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot 2023

8/4: Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

8/12: Bruson, Switzerland @ PALP FESTIVAL

9/20-23: Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival

9/29: Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/7: Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

10/10: Folkestone, UK @ Folkestone, Quarterhouse

10/11: Köln, Germany @ Cologne, Jaki

10/12: Brüssel-berg, Germany @ Brussels, Witloof Bar

10/13: Berlin, Germany @ Berlin, Badehaus

10/14: Wiesbaden, Germany @ Weisbaden, Kreativfabrik

10/16: Lille, France @ L'Aéronef

10/17: Nantes, France @ Stereolux

10/18: Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

10/19: Rouen, France @ Le 106

10/20: Lorient, France @ Hydrophone

10/21: Laval, France @ 6PAR4

11/3: Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall - Back Home Anniversary Show

11/4: London, UK @ EartH - Back Home Anniversary Show

Photo credit: Maia Saavedra 



