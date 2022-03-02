Big Gigantic & GRiZ Share New Song 'Open Your Mind'

"Open Your Mind" is Big Gigantic and GRiZ's fourth collaboration. It's the next chapter in their creative relationship following 2015 fan-favorite "Good Times Roll," which currently has 40 million streams and has garnered over two dozen top-tier sync placements, including Apple, ESPN and more.

"Jumped in the studio with GRiZ and we made another super banger!!," says Big Gigantic saxophonist and producer Dom. "It's always so much fun getting in the studio with GRiZ, we work so well together and always seem to come up with something fun and fresh. A positive message, some fun sax lines and a lot of crazy bass sounds make up Open Your Mind. This one is gonna be a festival favorite all summer long."

​​"GRiZ is an absolute monster in the studio," adds Big Gigantic drummer Jeremy. "He took the idea and brought it to another level sonically with a lot of cool bass. Even though it's a heavy song, it's in line with what we're about."

"Dom and I go way back so it's always fun to get in the studio with a friend," says GRiZ. "It was great to revisit our collaborative spaces, and hey the song is fkn awesome. Hope you love it."

After emerging in 2009, Big Gigantic first amplified this message on Brighter Future in 2016. It reeled in hundreds of millions of streams independently and touted bangers a la "All of Me" [feat. Logic & ROZES], "The Little Things" [feat. Angela McCluskey], "Highly Possible" [feat. Waka Flocka Flame], "Wide Open" [feat. Cherub], and more.

Their music would be utilized by everyone from Apple, Wimbledon, NASCAR, NBA, HBO, and Fox to the trailers for Valerian and Dirty Grandpa. They've ignited the bills of Coachella, Lollapalooza, ULTRA Music Festival, Hangout Music Festival, Electric Forest, and Bonnaroo. Plus, they headline and consistently sell out their own Rowdytown at Red Rocks Amphitheatre-now in its 10th year for 2022.

Putting their words into action, they run the 501(c)3 A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation, which supports non-profits for at-risk youth, music education, and more. Thus far, they have raised $1 million-plus for charity.

They kick off this next chapter with the single "Open Your Mind." On the track, a guitar-laden island groove gives way to a rush of bass-y synths as the hook takes hold, "Open your mind and look within. That's the way you're living," before an evocative saxophone solo. It continues a long history of collaborations with GRiZ, spanning fan favorites "Daily Routine," "Power," "Good Times Roll," and "C'mon."

GRiZ has cultivated a party-poppin' corner of bass music all his own defined by sax-blastin' productions and soulful live shows. A former student at University of Michigan, Kwiecinski eventually swapped class for the club to follow his dreams, and insatiable eardrums are better for it.

The self-proclaimed "Good Vibes Rainbow Boy" is a beacon of positivity. His reflective nature and fun-loving attitude are mirrored in his unmistakable electronic creations, each their own serotonin-fueled gateway to a bona fide good time. Now building beats in the heart of Denver, GRiZ has proven that his eclectic style is boundless.

The musical "chameleon" is never afraid to flip the switch from upbeat future funk to low-tempo glitch-hop. Craving a taste of four-on-the-floor or disco? This shape-shifting maestro can do it all, painting each cut with his vibey hallmark soundprint and leaving no question of their genesis.

Listen to the new single here: