Big Eyes Channels The Lipstick Killer With Their New Video For NEARLY GOT AWAY

Following the release of their much anticipated new album, Streets of the Lost, Big Eyeshave shared their new video for the single "Nearly Got Away" today with Grey Estates. Written in the perspective of the Lipstick Killer, the video takes you on a journey with frontwoman, Kait Eldridge, as she channels a serial killer character - something Kait has always found fascinating and has spent a lot of time studying.



As a band with ten years of experience, Big Eyes have explored nearly all corners of guitar-based music. Landing on a signature fusion of hard rock and punk, they pair the immensity of their instrumentals with introspective lyricism pertaining to shifting residences between New York and the Pacific Northwest.

Unafraid to offer their own interpretation of current events and ideologies, any nuance of sound or word is a direct reflection of the authenticity of Paul Ridenour (guitar/back-up vocals), Jeff Ridenour (bass), Scott McPherson (drums), and Kait Eldridge (vocals, guitar).

Watch the video here:





