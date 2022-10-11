Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bibi Club Shares A Choir Version of 'Le matin'

“Le soleil et la mer,” Bibi Club’s critically acclaimed debut album, is now available.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Montreal duo Bibi Club is releasing a choir version of their song "Le matin," in a new video directed by Yann-Manuel Hernandez. In a cozy living room, Helena Deland, Emilie Kahn, Estée Preda, Joséphine Rivard and several others lend their voices to harmonize with Adèle, while Gus Englehorn shares guitar duties with Nicolas Basque.

"Le soleil et la mer," Bibi Club's critically acclaimed debut album, is now available via Secret City Records. The song "Le matin" has been added to the official playlist of France Inter, while the album just entered the Top 30 of the NACC 200 in the United States, a tour de force for an album mostly in French.

Following a jam-packed record launch concert during Pop Montreal last week, Bibi Club will head to France for shows in several cities, including at the MaMA Festival and at the Rockomotives. The band will head back home in November for the next edition of M for Montreal, before returning to France for Bars en Bars. On December 21, they will open for French singer-songwriter Pomme at MTelus. Get your tickets HERE.

The pair named themselves "Bibi Club" for the discotheque in their living room, where the couple's bibis-their loved ones-come and dance. With kids at home, Nico and Adèle had to sneak away to make music: five minutes here, two hours there. Accordingly, their songs imagine that a family's everyday enchantments might be loaned to the dancefloor, to the nighttime, to a place that's still thumping as the day breaks.

Throughout Le soleil et la mer, Adèle and Nico set out to create music that is intimate, honest, sparkling with an energy that animates even its quiet moments-and inspired by artists as diverse as Stereolab, Suicide, Alice Coltrane, and Tirzah. It's a sound as ready for revels as it is for rainy days. Bibi Club will remind you: if it's not sunny here, it's sunny somewhere.

Watch the new performance video here:

Tour dates

10.12: Paris, FR @ MaMA Festival (Le Bar à Bulles)
10.13: Grenoble, FR @ La Belle Electrique *
10.21: Paris, FR @ Ground Control
10.22: Dijon, FR @ La Vapeur #
10.24: Angers, FR @ Joker's Pub
10.27: Vendôme, FR @ Rockomotives Festival
11.16: Montreal, QC @ M for Montreal Festival
12.21: Montreal, QC @ M Telus ^

* Opening for Jeanne Added
# Opening for November Ultra
^ Opening for Pomme

