Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Adds Five Stadium Shows

Following incredible fan responses from BeyHive and the artist presale signup, cultural icon BEYONCÉ has added 5 stadium dates across markets on COWBOY CARTER TOUR. The new shows include a fifth and sixth night in London and a third night in Chicago, Paris, and Atlanta. COWBOY CARTER TOUR, celebrating the release of her groundbreaking eighth studio album COWBOY CARTER, is produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation. Full ticketing and routing information is available below.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR has already been dubbed “*THE* Tour of 2025” by Cosmopolitan, making its monumental launch ahead of her history making Grammy wins for COWBOY CARTER. Fans got a preview of the award-winning album in a full concert setting during Beyoncé's electrifying BEYONCE BOWL Halftime performance—which drew over 27 million U.S. viewers during Netflix’s first-ever NFL 2024 Christmas Gameday. Viewership for the program is now over 60 Million.

There will be multiple presales ahead of the general on-sale. The general on-sale will take place starting Friday, February 14 at 12pm local time (2pm local for the newly added London shows) at beyonce.com.

The BeyHive presale begins February 11 at 12pm through February 12 at 11am local. For the two newly added London shows, presale begins February 11 at 2pm through February 12 at 1pm local. More information will be available at Beyonce.com. Fans who previously signed up for the Artist Presale will have access beginning February 13 at 12pm through February 13 at 10pm local.

Beyoncé continues making her mark off the stage through the BeyGOOD Foundation. During the tour, the Foundation continues its work of helping communities with programs in entrepreneurship, scholarships, disaster response, including helping those affected by the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles, California area.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

About Beyoncé

Beyoncé is a multi-hyphenate global entertainer, who is also the Chairwoman of her company, Parkwood Entertainment, and the founder of BeyGOOD Foundation, her philanthropic entity which was established in 2013 and became a 501(c)(3) public charity in 2023. She rose to fame in the 90’s as a member of Destiny’s Child, the award-winning girl group from her hometown, Houston, Texas. Her solo career, which started in 2003 with her debut album, Dangerously In Love, was the first step in a multi-platinum and record-breaking solo ascension that is constantly innovative and boundary-pushing. Seven albums followed that, all adding to her wins and culture-shifting ways. B’DAY (2006), I Am…Sasha Fierce (2008), 4 (2011) Beyoncé (2013), Lemonade (2016), RENAISSANCE (2022) and COWBOY CARTER (2024). She is also a producer and has released successful films through her Parkwood Entertainment company, including Homecoming for Netflix in 2019 and Black is King for Disney+ in 2020. Today, she has a record-setting 99 Grammy nominations with 35 wins and is the artist with the most wins in Grammy history.

PHOTO CREDIT: BLAIR CALDWELL

