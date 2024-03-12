Beyoncé's Country Album Is Called 'Cowboy Carter'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beyoncé's new album is called "Cowboy Carter."

The project, Act II of Beyoncé's three-act project – which started with Renaissance during summer of 2022 – will be released on March 29. The first two singles from the project are out now. Listen to "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" here!

The announcement was made alongside a full pre-order for the album on vinyl, as well as new merchandise. Check it out here.

Promotional Photo for Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter"

While track names for the album have not yet been revealed, Dolly Parton said yesterday that the singer has recorded a new version of "Jolene."

It is unclear how "Jolene" will be incorporated, if it is a full cover or a reworked version. The release could be similar to "Break My Soul (Queens Remix)," when Beyoncé interpolated Madonna's "Vogue" with her single.

The record breaking singer-songwriter has sold over 200 million records worldwide and holds 32 Grammy Awards – the highest Grammy-winning artist of all time. Additional achievements include 26 MTV Video Music Awards, 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards, all of which are more than any other artist in the music industry.

Beyoncé rose to fame as a member of the R&B group Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She saw further success with her debut album Dangerously in Love followed by solo albums B'Day, I Am... Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyoncé and Lemonade.

In 2022, Beyoncé released Renaissance, and is currently on a sold out global tour. Throughout her career she has amassed multiple chart-topping singles worldwide, including: “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy,” ”Irreplaceable,” “Halo,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “Break My Soul.”