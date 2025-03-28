Better Joy Shares Debut EP 'Heading Into Blue'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After teasing her debut body of work with a series of singles, Manchester-based Bria Keely, better known as better joy, has shared her first EP ‘heading into blue’ alongside focus track ‘couldn’t run forever’.

Debut EP ‘heading into blue’ was produced by Mike Hedges (The Cure, U2, Manic Street Preachers) and the 6-track collection features previous singles ‘waiting on time’, ‘carnival’, ‘what a day’ and ‘quiet thing’, as well as two brand-new tracks, the brooding ‘couldn’t run forever’ and the stripped-back ‘can I land the plane?’. A frank and deeply personal set of songs that focus on themes of self-love and self-belief, the EP is Bria’s true self-expression of herself, with the title ‘heading into blue’ referencing the colour blue being the exact shade of self-expression. As the first full-length project, it is both a perfect introduction to better joy’s alt-pop sound and an exciting taster of more to come this year. Thoughtful lead track ‘couldn’t run forever’ balances both lightness and darkness in true better joy style, as a melodic and upbeat pop song, backed by a gritty edge with fuzzy guitars and reflective, wide-open lyrics.



Bria says, “At its core, ‘couldn’t run forever’ is about running away from things and the notion that you can’t run away from those things forever. I find it fascinating that tiny decisions can steer your life in weird and wonderful ways, but also sometimes there’s that feeling of well “what if” it went that other way? And sometimes these feelings are hard to run away from. In the same breath, I do believe life steers you in ways that are meant for you which is also something you shouldn’t be running from. It’s one big contradiction!”



When better joy launched in late 2023, her vivid songs brought comparisons to The Cure, The Smiths and Phoebe Bridgers. A solo project led by Bria Keely and backed up by her band, Bria has an upfront and centre voice as colourful as Debbie Harry and a knack for effortless storytelling. Ringing, complex riffs winding around Bria's vocals, dancing bass lines, characterful drumming and vulnerable lyrics: this is the sound of better joy.



Fresh off the back of a support tour with Hard Fi at the end of last year, better joy has embarked on a debut headline UK tour, kicking off yesterday with a show at Glasgow Garage and including sold-out shows in London and Manchester. Tickets are available here and full dates are below.

Upcoming Live Dates

HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

Fri 28th March - Zero, Newcastle

Sat 29th March - Dead Wax, Birmingham

Sun 30th March - Bodega, Nottingham

Tues 1st April - The Louisiana, Bristol

Thurs 3rd April - Old Blue Last, London *sold out*

Fri 4th April – Night & Day, Manchester *sold out*

Sat 5th April - The Joiners, Southampton

Thurs 10th April – V11, Rotterdam

Fri 11th April – Supersonic, Paris



OTHER DATES:

Tues 25th Feb – Melkweg, Amsterdam (supporting Kawala)

Thurs 13th March – Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds (supporting M60)

Sat 3rd & Sun 4th May – Liverpool Sound City, Liverpool

Fri 9th May – Wrexham, Focus Wales

Fri 16th & Sat 17th May – London Calling, Amsterdam

Sat 14th June – Portsmouth, Golden Touch festival

Sat 26th July – Chester, Together Again festival

Sun 27th July – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

Sun 3rd August – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire

Comments