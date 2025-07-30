Beres Hammond Unveils 'Forever Giving Thanks Tour 2025'

Stops include New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.
Beres Hammond has announced dates for his Forever Giving Thanks Tour 2025, presented by Harmony House. The run of U.S. performances, which features Harmony House musicians, takes place this August and will bring him to theaters and amphitheaters along the East Coast.
Stops include New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Special guests on select nights include Marcia Griffiths, Cham, Kes the Band, Tarrus Riley, and Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band.
The tour features songs from across his career, including “Rockaway,” “Putting Up Resistance,” and “What One Dance Can Do.” Tickets are available here.
08-13 Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre
08-16 Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center
with Marcia Griffiths & Cham
08-17 Brooklyn, NY – Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk
with Marcia Griffiths & Cham
08-19 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
08-21 Norfolk, VA – The Norva
08-23 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
08-24 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
with Kes the Band, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band
08-29 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
08-30 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center
08-31 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center
Photo credit: Travis Matthews
Videos