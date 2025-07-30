Beres Hammond Unveils 'Forever Giving Thanks Tour 2025'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beres Hammond has announced dates for his Forever Giving Thanks Tour 2025, presented by Harmony House. The run of U.S. performances, which features Harmony House musicians, takes place this August and will bring him to theaters and amphitheaters along the East Coast.

Stops include New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Special guests on select nights include Marcia Griffiths, Cham, Kes the Band, Tarrus Riley, and Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band.

The tour features songs from across his career, including “Rockaway,” “Putting Up Resistance,” and “What One Dance Can Do.” Tickets are available here.

Forever Giving Thanks Tour 2025:

08-13 Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre

08-16 Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

with Marcia Griffiths & Cham

08-17 Brooklyn, NY – Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk

with Marcia Griffiths & Cham

08-19 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

08-21 Norfolk, VA – The Norva

08-23 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

08-24 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

with Kes the Band, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band

08-29 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

08-30 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center

08-31 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center

Photo credit: Travis Matthews