This release follows the success of Bentley’s recently released single “Love Me Till It Hurts.”

By: Jun. 22, 2023

UK based LGBTQ+ electronic pop singer- songwriter and producer Bentley Jones releases his latest single “Métemela (Ay Papi)” today.

This release follows the success of Bentley’s recently released single “Love Me Till It Hurts” which follows the success of singles like “The Weight of the World” (+500,000 streams), “I Never Left” (+100,000 streams), and “Love Me Till It Hurts” (+100,000 streams).

Also his song “Stay Close to Me” was chosen as the official theme of the Gayming Awards, and resulted in Bentley’s performance to open the 2023 award show in New York to a live broadcast audience of over 320,000.

All of this success has resulted in over 50 million streams and downloads to date, including remix credits for the likes of Madonna, Britney Spears, Harry Styles and more! Bentley is now following his previous successes with the release of his latest single “Métemela (Ay Papi)” as he gets ready to hit U.S. Pride festivals in 2023.

When asked about his latest single “Métemela” Bentley said, “I really wanted to focus on the production and arrangement of Métemela, to deliver a smooth, tight, bass-driven pop experience. That allowed me to have a LOT of fun with the lyrics! After working abroad I wanted to use Japanese, Spanish and English to express sex and sexuality in a tantalizing and also slightly tongue-in-cheek kind of way. I want people to explore the realm of their own sexuality, whilst also just feeling good in their own body as they dance and listen to this song.”

As a proud LGBTQ+ independent artist, Bentley’s music is a bold celebration of resilience, individuality and acceptance that embraces the topics of love, sexuality, gender and the discrimination he’s faced from the music industry – all set to melodies that soar above refined, electronic-infused productions that have become synonymous with Bentley’s sound.

Elements of trip-hop, R&B, 80s synths and house complete the breadth of a truly satisfying pop landscape that Bentley has created with his music. In addition to his own music Bentley has remixed tracks for the likes of Madonna, Britney Spears, Harry Styles, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and more!

If that wasn’t enough, Bentley has also composed for some of the world’s best-known video-game franchises like “The X-Files,” “Tekken,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Gradius,” “Titan Wars” and “Contra”. Bentley’s debut album was released in Japan, where he was the first British artist to release a Japanese album on a major label (EMI-Universal) and unexpectedly went Top 5 in 2009.

Since that release Bentley has forged a career far from home, working with Japan’s biggest stars including JUJU, Ayumi Hamasaki, DJ KOO (TRF), May J., SHUN and more! His first English EP “So Much More…” included the main theme of the number 1 selling video-game “SEGA All-stars Racing.”

In between his producing, scoring and releasing of his own music Bentley can be found performing at festivals across the globe including previously heading the Tokyo Bon Summer Festival, as well as performances at Maspalomas Pride, and Queens Sounds Festival. Stay tuned to Bentley’s socials below for more updates including a music video for “Métemela (Ay Papi)” as well as future singles and tour dates from this talented artist.

Bentley Jones Tour Dates:

Milton Keynes Pride, September 9th (UK)
Queens Sounds Festival, October 21st (UK)
UK Headline Tour (dates TBA), October (UK)



