Benedict Cork Unveils Vulnerable EP, 'If These Walls Could Talk'

Following the release of the titular single, British pop troubadour Benedict Cork brings his brand of storytelling songwriting to new EP If These Walls Could Talk - released independently via Believe.

Packed full of powerful melodies and poetic longing, Cork's specialty in perfectly towing the line between gentle pauses and soaring highs trailblazes a dynamic version of melancholic indie pop. With tender and thoughtful lyricism, If These Walls Could Talk is music from the heart in a stunning display of introspective pop at its best - which Cork will celebrate by performing at his headline show at London's Omeara on April 25th and Utrecht's Tivoli Vredenburg on April 28th.

Beginning and ending in dreamy piano solos, the masterful EP balances gentle guitar picking and piano-led pop on tracks such as "All the Love Songs Sound the Same", with the stomping drums and lively beat of "The Life We Planned" and gospel-inspired "Miracle". Cork's silky vocal talent shines on "If These Walls Could Talk", effortlessly dancing between heavenly falsettos and dynamic choruses. Teaming up with Tim Bran (London Grammar, Birdy, Rae Morris) and Justin Tailor (Rina Sawayama, Shamir), Cork has produced a collection of tracks dripping in raw emotion.

2022's EP follows a defining 2021 for the 2021-22 PRS Momentum Grant recipient: the release of his acclaimed EP Secrets I'll Never Tell, a major headline show at London's Jazz CafÃ©, a three-date residency at London's breath-taking St James' Church and additional shows across Europe, in conjunction with Cork's very own podcast miniseries Secrets I'll Never Tell, which hears Cork chatting candidly on topics of self-exploration with other creatives including Adam Lambert, MNEK, Precious Adams and Kyle Hanagami.

With heavyweight support for his music coming in hot from the likes of MTV, Wonderland, Clash, Billboard, The Line of Best Fit, BBC Introducing and Songfacts, Cork's songs have racked up 10M+ streams and major DSP placements - most notably via Spotify's New Music Friday UK, New Pop UK and New Pop Revolution - while being championed by the one and only Elton John and performing alongside music legends Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie at the British Summertime Festival in 2019.

There's no question that Benedict Cork's ability to capture universal emotions in his introspective music, marks him as a captivating artist on the scene. Stylistic and sincere, he delivers once again in an EP that is sure to please the fans and critics already anticipating this new release.

Track List

All the Love Songs Sound the Same (Intro) All the Love Songs Sound the Same If These Walls Could Talk The Life We Planned Miracle Where the Wild Things Go Where the Wild Things Go (Outro)

