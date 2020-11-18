Ben Lang Releases His Debut Solo Release 'MODERN MAN' EP

BEN LANG is a singer-songwriter from San Rafael, CA. His debut solo release MODERN MAN EP offers six finely crafted alternative-acoustic tracks written and performed entirely by BEN LANG, with expressive lyrics and a slight country feel akin to artists as varied as Violent Femmes, Paul Simon, or Willie Nelson. MODERN MAN EP is made available online everywhere music is streamed and sold on November 27, Black Friday 2020. There will also be a MODERN MAN EP VIRTUAL RELEASE SHOW broadcast online to coincide with the release the same day, giving fans the chance to see a live performance of each song.

After playing in bands for several years and putting out a few different albums, BEN LANG branched out on his own as a solo performer in 2017 and began playing an assortment of mellow covers and originals at local restaurants, weddings, parties, and open mics. As he crafted more original material, he began to make plans for MODERN MAN EP, his first solo release. MODERN MAN EP was then recorded, mixed, and mastered by his good friend Matt Cope in his home studio between 2018 and 2020.

To coincide with the release, BEN LANG partnered with Gabriel Lamb and Digital Lamb Productions to produce a MODERN MAN EP VIRTUAL RELEASE SHOW. The concert will broadcast online on Black Friday 2020, giving fans the chance to kick back and relax that evening with some Thanksgiving leftovers while enjoying a live BEN LANG performance of each new MODERN MAN EP song.

Originally from the southeast Texas town of Port Arthur, BEN LANG was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he still hangs his hat with his big dog Boone by his side. Like many, he fell in love with music as a teenager, and began learning everything he could about bass and guitar with dreams of rock stardom in his head every night. Together with Paggi (aka Dan Paggi), also a notable Pacific Northwest artist, BEN LANG was a founding member of the San Francisco cult classic band Biv and the Mnemonics (aka Roy G Biv & The Mnemonic Devices), whose albums The Blue Orange (2009) and The Pace (2013) were released to critical acclaim and still resonate today. Together they also founded the independent label Moo Moo Records, and continue to release and market new projects partnered with Independent Distribution Collective (IDC).

As a solo artist, BEN LANG performs every Friday at the Le Chalet Basque restaurant in San Rafael, or at the occasional show, party, wedding, or open mic around town. He also plays bass with the Bay Area's best rockers Secret Lives (aka The Gene Immens Project), whose solid mix of hard-rocking originals and crowd-pleasing covers brings an electric charge to every show. Throughout the years BEN LANG has performed in other bands including Azalea Drive, Moblad, and The Devil's Chord.

MODERN MAN EP is available online on November 27, Black Friday 2020, everywhere music is streamed and sold.

View More Music Stories Related Articles