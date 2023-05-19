Ben Howard Reveals New Single 'Walking Backwards' From New Album 'Is It?'

On June 16 Ben Howard will release his fifth studio album, Is It?, via Island Records. Today he shares a new taste of the album by way of "Walking Backwards."

Smouldering in a maelstrom of cut up samples and driven beats, the single is the second peak of the forthcoming record, and another richly textured, experimental pop song that identifies another shifting of sonics for this most storied and unpredictable of British musicians. "Walking Backwards is a song to remind ourselves you are doing just fine.

A small, personal resistance to the growing pressure to conform," Ben shares. "To let go of the constant expectation that we should be striving for more and ploughing forever forwards.. You are doing great, keep up the good work."

Ben and his band recorded 'Is It?' over 10 days in the Le Manoir de Léon studios, nestled between Bordeaux and Biarritz in the South of France. It was produced by Bullion (Westerman, Nilüfer Yanya, Orlando Weeks). The ten-song record is a lush and sonically splintered album which captures Ben working through some intense moments of seismic shift having experienced two mini strokes (Transient Ischemic Attacks (ISAs)) back in early 2022.

Following a series of inconclusive hospital tests, Ben headed back to Fance and put all of his focus and much of his soul into creating one of his most upbeat and uplifting records in years.

The album's striking artwork (see below) was designed by Portuguese graphic design and illustrator Bráulio Amado. Pre-order Is It? here.

Last night Ben kicked off his UK and European tour in Madrid. The tour will be hitting cities through Spain, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and the UK including an already sold-out show at London's new Alexandra Palace Park on July 22. He is also confirmed for a show at London's Royal Albert Hall on June 1. All shows are listed below and tickets are available here.

Ben Howard Live:

5/19/23 - Santana 27 - Bilbao

5/20/23 - Palacio de Congresos - Santiago de Compostela

5/22/23 - Coliseu Lisboa - Lisbon

5/23/23 - Coliseu Porto - Porto

5/25/23 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona

5//26/23 - Le Rocher de Palmer - Bordeaux

6/1/23 - Royal Albert Hall, - London

6/15/23 - Fairview Park - Dublin

6/17/23 - Piknik I Parken - Oslo, Norway

6/19/23 - Carré Theatre - Amsterdam SOLD OUT

6/20/23 - Carré Theatre - Amsterdam SOLD OUT

6/21/23 - Phil Haarlem - Netherlands

6/30/23 - Rock Werchter - Werchter

7/1/23 - On The Mount At Wasing - Berkshire

7/2/23 - Down the Rabbit Hole - Beuningen

7/4/23 - Philarmonie de Paris - Paris

7/6/23 - Arena Wien - Vienna

7/7/23 - Pohoda Festival - Trenčín

7/9/23 - Sexto 'Nplugged - Sesto Al Reghena

7/11/23 - Žluté Lázně - Prague

7/12/23 - Progresja Summer Stage - Warsaw

7/14/23 - Zitadelle - Berlin

7/15/23 - Stadtpark - Hamburg

7/17/23 - Tonhalle - Munich

7/18/23 - X-Tra - Zurich

7/21/23 - SWG3 Yard - Glasgow

7/22/23 - Alexandra Palace Park - London SOLD OUT

7/23/23 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

8/11/23 - Boardmasters - Newquay

8/27/23 - Victorious Festival - Portsmouth

Photo by Toby Coulson