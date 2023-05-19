Ben Howard Reveals New Single 'Walking Backwards' From New Album 'Is It?'

The new album will be released on June 16.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

On June 16 Ben Howard will release his fifth studio album, Is It?, via Island Records. Today he shares a new taste of the album by way of "Walking Backwards."

Smouldering in a maelstrom of cut up samples and driven beats, the single is the second peak of the forthcoming record, and another richly textured, experimental pop song that identifies another shifting of sonics for this most storied and unpredictable of British musicians. "Walking Backwards is a song to remind ourselves you are doing just fine.

A small, personal resistance to the growing pressure to conform," Ben shares. "To let go of the constant expectation that we should be striving for more and ploughing forever forwards.. You are doing great, keep up the good work."

Ben and his band recorded 'Is It?' over 10 days in the Le Manoir de Léon studios, nestled between Bordeaux and Biarritz in the South of France. It was produced by Bullion (Westerman, Nilüfer Yanya, Orlando Weeks). The ten-song record is a lush and sonically splintered album which captures Ben working through some intense moments of seismic shift having experienced two mini strokes (Transient Ischemic Attacks (ISAs)) back in early 2022.

Following a series of inconclusive hospital tests, Ben headed back to Fance and put all of his focus and much of his soul into creating one of his most upbeat and uplifting records in years.

The album's striking artwork (see below) was designed by Portuguese graphic design and illustrator Bráulio Amado. Pre-order Is It? here.

Last night Ben kicked off his UK and European tour in Madrid. The tour will be hitting cities through Spain, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and the UK including an already sold-out show at London's new Alexandra Palace Park on July 22. He is also confirmed for a show at London's Royal Albert Hall on June 1. All shows are listed below and tickets are available here.

Ben Howard Live:

5/19/23 - Santana 27 - Bilbao

5/20/23 - Palacio de Congresos - Santiago de Compostela

5/22/23 - Coliseu Lisboa - Lisbon

5/23/23 - Coliseu Porto - Porto

5/25/23 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona

5//26/23 - Le Rocher de Palmer - Bordeaux

6/1/23 - Royal Albert Hall, - London

6/15/23 - Fairview Park - Dublin

6/17/23 - Piknik I Parken - Oslo, Norway

6/19/23 - Carré Theatre - Amsterdam SOLD OUT

6/20/23 - Carré Theatre - Amsterdam SOLD OUT

6/21/23 - Phil Haarlem - Netherlands

6/30/23 - Rock Werchter - Werchter

7/1/23 - On The Mount At Wasing - Berkshire

7/2/23 - Down the Rabbit Hole - Beuningen

7/4/23 - Philarmonie de Paris - Paris

7/6/23 - Arena Wien - Vienna

7/7/23 - Pohoda Festival - Trenčín

7/9/23 - Sexto 'Nplugged - Sesto Al Reghena

7/11/23 - Žluté Lázně - Prague

7/12/23 - Progresja Summer Stage - Warsaw

7/14/23 - Zitadelle - Berlin

7/15/23 - Stadtpark - Hamburg

7/17/23 - Tonhalle - Munich

7/18/23 - X-Tra - Zurich

7/21/23 - SWG3 Yard - Glasgow

7/22/23 - Alexandra Palace Park - London SOLD OUT

7/23/23 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

8/11/23 - Boardmasters - Newquay

8/27/23 - Victorious Festival - Portsmouth

Photo by Toby Coulson



RELATED STORIES - Music

Luke Elliot Releases Third Album LET EM ALL TALK Photo
Luke Elliot Releases Third Album 'LET 'EM ALL TALK'

His third full-length album Let 'em All Talk out now on all digital streaming platforms via Icons Creating Evil Art. First recorded in 1963 by Ben E. King, 'I (Who Have Nothing)' has been covered by many artists, including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, and Status Quo, putting Luke in esteemed company. 

Robert Ellis Releases New Album Yesterdays News Photo
Robert Ellis Releases New Album 'Yesterday's News'

The arrangements are harmonically sophisticated, drawing on the open tunings and intricate fingerpicking of English songwriters like Nick Drake or Richard Thompson. Ellis’s performances are similarly subtle and nuanced, tapping into the bittersweet longing of Chet Baker and the playful poignancy of Bill Evans and Jim Hall.

Jake Scott Shares Endearing New Single Married Young Photo
Jake Scott Shares Endearing New Single 'Married Young'

Jake Scott released his endearing, heartfelt new single “Married Young.” The stripped-back track is dedicated to his wife Rachel and how they ignored the naysayers who advised them to not get married at a young age. It turns out not taking their advice paid off – the two are still married and recently welcomed their second baby.

Reid Haughton Debuts Self-Titled EP Photo
Reid Haughton Debuts Self-Titled EP

The self-titled collection includes 8 tracks, including the previously released singles, “Day You Don’t,” “She Is,” and “Can’t Please ‘Em All.” All of the tracks were produced by Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Morgan Wade) at Nashville’s Sound Emporium.


From This Author - Michael Major

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+
Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer CommunityVideo: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Video: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND TrailerVideo: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND Trailer
Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE