Ben Brown to Release New EP 'Blue;' Listen to Lead Track Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hot on the heels of the release of the first single ‘Blue’, Ben Brown has detailed new EP by the same name. Produced by friend and mentor Frank Turner, ‘Blue’ EP is out digitally on 12th July 2024.



Whilst writing music for his first solo offering, Ben had a chance meeting with Frank Turner. After catching a performance at his neighbour’s barbecue, Frank invited Ben to record some songs in the recording studio at the bottom of his garden. Bonding over a shared enjoyment of Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, together they set about capturing the songs Frank had heard - a process which turned into one of play and exploration. There were no arrangements other than voice and guitar initially - but together they layered vocals and drum machines to create recordings that sound like the songs heard at the bbq - but more!



Ben says of the session: “Many laughs were had at the recording and listening back to the performances you can really hear how comfortable I had become in Frank’s garden studio. At lunch time - Frank would cook me his signature dish … Pasta Surprise – which is apparently the only thing he can cook. Being a good producer is as much technical prowess as it is communication and personal skills. Frank has both of these.



The songs themselves are sort of vignettes in my head - when I sing them, I can picture a scene. The way the camera would move, the grain of the film. I believe them to be well crafted - both structurally and melodically - they are more understated than my previous work, there is no loud drum kit or overdriven guitar to hide behind. For me, this is more vulnerable, and to be honest more exciting!”



Lead track ‘Blue’, released last week, has already picked up plays on BBC Introducing Essex and BBC Introducing Suffolk as well as Radio X Xposure Daily.

In July, Ben Brown will head out on the road supporting Frank Turner on his sold-out UK Tour. His ability to connect with an audience on such an immediate and warm level mean his live performances are well worth checking out.

UK TOUR - supporting Frank Turner

JULY

14 - Manchester Academy 2

15 - Leeds Brudenell Social Club

16 - Glasgow Garage

18 - Southampton 1865

19 - Birmingham Academy 2

20 - Nottingham Rescue Rooms

22 - Cardiff Tramshed

23 - Oxford O2 Academy 224 - Norwich Epic Studios

All dates are sold out.

About Ben Brown

Armed with ready wit, raucous vibes and a shed load of grin-inducing great songs, Ben Brown is the newest signing to Xtra Mile Recordings. Hailing from Manningtree, Essex, Ben has honed his songwriting craft over a number of years and in a number of different guises. Previously in bands Dingus Khan and SuperGlu, gaining support from Steve Lamacq, Huw Stephens, Rob Da Bank and Mary Ann Hobbs, Ben is now branching out on his own with new music and live shows in pipeline

Credit Catalina Carvajal

Comments