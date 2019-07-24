Behemoth Drop Video For SABBATH MATER

Behemoth are hitting the road this summer with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow Tour. All dates are below. The band has shared the video for "Sabbath Mater" from its latest album I Loved You At Your Darkest.



"We bring you the new video for 'Sabbath Mater,'" the band said. "The energy and vibe was made for performance and that's exactly what we accomplished in the video. Oh, and some ungodly imagery - it is a Behemoth video after all. As always, we are fortunate to have the mighty Grupa 13 helping us to manifest our nefarious visions. Enjoy it and we'll see you very soon."

Watch it here:





Behemoth will be selling a single-disc LP version of I Loved You At Your Darkest during the tour.



All Behemoth Summer 2019 tour dates are below.



I Loved You At Your Darkest is a crushing salvo of black metal majesty replete with hellish riffs, thundering drum cannonades, and soaring liturgical choirs reminiscent of classic horror cinema. It's Behemoth's most dynamic record yet - extreme and radical on one hand, but also more rock-oriented than any other release. Produced by the band itself, with drum co-production by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames), mixing by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children oof Bodom) mastering by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and a 17-piece Polish orchestra arranged by Jan Stoklosa, I Loved You At Your Darkest is available here.



BEHEMOTH ON TOUR:

With Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira:

7/26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

7/30 - Auburn, WA - White River Ampitheatre

8/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8/4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

8/8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

8/11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

8/18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

8/24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

8/28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

9/1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9/3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

9/7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

9/8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman



BEHEMOTH ARE:

Nergal - vocals + guitars

Orion - bass + vocals

Inferno - drums + percussion

Seth - live guitar





