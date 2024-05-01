Becky Hill Shares New Track 'Right Here' From Upcoming Album

Her upcoming album 'Believe Me Now?' is set for release on May 31.
Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill has shared her new track “Right Here,” produced by Chase & Status, from her upcoming album Believe Me Now?
Becky Hill’s first collaboration with Chase & Status, “Disconnect” shot to #6 on the UK Official Singles Chart where it spent 6 weeks in the Top 10 as it reached Platinum certification. Other tracks released from the Believe Me Now? include the “Side Effects” with Lewis Thompson, “Never Be Alone” featuring Sonny Fodera (which just hit #1 at US Dance Radio this past week) and her current hit, “Outside Of Love.”
As “Right Here” again proves, there’s a special spark between Becky Hill and Chase & Status. Becky’s commanding vocal maximises anticipation before the duo’s incendiary beats fuel its propulsive burst of energy. Once again affirming Becky’s status at the forefront of the UK dance scene, “Right Here” further parades her arena-filling, chart-topping stature with an addictive and larger-than-life hook.
Believe Me Now? is an album in which Becky’s life-long passion for dance shines with utmost credibility, while empowering lyrics spanning love to loneliness provide a relatability born from her own experiences. Its range of top tier collaborators, current stars, next wave artists, iconic figures and go-to co-writers is indicative of its ambition: see Chase & Status, Jax Jones, Karen Poole, Franky Wah, Lauren Aquilina, Lewis Thompson, Mark Ralph, Maur, MJ Cole, MNEK, PARISI, Rileasa, Self Esteem, Toddla T and Sonny Fodera. And under Becky’s direction, those talents have created dance music that is built for the biggest of stages.
Believe Me Now? is available to pre-order / pre-save here. Becky recently announced details of a series of intimate acoustic album release shows in Kingston, Southampton, Birmingham, and Leeds which are all now sold-out.
Those shows add to Becky’s huge touring schedule in the months to come, which has just been boosted with a North American headline tour with dates taking place in July and November. Back home in the UK, a set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend is the next huge event on the calendar, followed by outdoor and festivals shows across the UK, Ireland, Europe, and North America throughout the summer, before her biggest UK arena tour to date follows in October. Full tour routing listed below. Remaining tickets available for purchase here.
1. True Colours with Self Esteem
2. Darkest Hour
3. Outside Of Love
4. Never Be Alone with Sonny Fodera
5. Multiply
6. Swim
7. Man Of My Dreams
8. Linger
9. Lonely Again
10. Side Effects with Lewis Thompson
11. Back Around
12. Keep Holding On
13. One Track Mind with Rileasa
14. Disconnect with Chase & Status
15. Right Here
NORTH AMERICA
JULY
18 – Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre
19 – Seattle, WA, Capitol Hill Block Party
20 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
NOVEMBER
7 – San Diego, CA, Music Box
8 – Los Angeles, CA, The Novo
9 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore
10 – Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
13 – Denver, CO, Meow Wolf
15 – Austin, TX, Emo’s
16 – Dallas, TX, The Studio at The Factory
19 – Chicago, IL, Park West
21 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club
22 – Montreal, QC, Studio TD
23 – New York, NY, Terminal 5
UK & IRELAND
MAY
13th - UK, Kingston, Pryzm (acoustic album release shows)
14th - UK, Southampton, The 1865 (acoustic album release show)
24th – UK, Luton, Radio 1’s Big Weekend
JUNE
1st - UK, Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (acoustic album release show)
8th - UK, Manchester, Parklife (HEADLINER)
13th - UK, Cheshire, Delamere Forest
14th - Ireland, Cork, Musgrave Park
15th - UK, Belfast, Belsonic
23rd - Germany, Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival
JULY
6th - Czechia, Ostrava, Beats For Love
12th - UK, Derby, Summer Sessions
29th - UK, Birmingham, hmv Vault (acoustic album release show)
30th - UK, Leeds, Wardrobe (acoustic album release shows)
AUGUST
9th - UK, Newmarket, Racecourse
10th - UK, Newquay, Boardmasters
11th - Hungary, Budapest, Sziget Festival
16th - UK, Durham, Hardwick Festival
18th - UK, Edinburgh, Summer Sessions
23rd – UK, Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (HEADLINER)
24th - UK, Cardiff, The Bay Series
25th - UK, Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
29th - UK, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
30th - UK, Sheffield, Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus
31st - UK, Margate, Dreamland
OCTOBER
12th - UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
13th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
15th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
16th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
18th - UK, Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)
19th - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
20th - UK, Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
22nd - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
24th - UK, London, OVO Arena Wembley
Photo Credit: Sam Neill
