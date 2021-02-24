Becky G & Burna Boy Release New Single 'Rotate'

Global superstars Becky G and Burna Boy have joined forces on their latest track "Rotate" which is out now via Kemosabe/RCA Records. Listen below.

Becky G says, "Rotate" to me is a celebration. I think it's evident that futbol holds a special place in my heart and having Burna Boy join me on this made sense because ultimately I wanted to embody the perfect pre-game song that gets the blood flowing, makes you want to dance and enjoy the sport."

Burna Boy says, "This is a song that inspires you to aspire and I'm truly honoured to be a part of the champions league journey. Writing it came from a place of positivity. The belief that no matter who or where you are, whatever your background or your origins are, there is no limit to what you can achieve when you put your mind to it! I believe we are ALL champions!"

"Rotate", which was co-written by both artists along with SoFLY, Nius, DiGenius, Elena Rose, Nate Campany and Jin Jin and produced by SoFLY, Nius and DiGenius, is currently featured in the 2021 Pepsi global football campaign 'Music Keeps Us Fizzing', which launched earlier this week here . The lyrics and beat of the track, 'Rotate', are inspired by this year's roster of Pepsi football talent and are a tribute to the beautiful game.

Singer, songwriter and actress Becky G was born for the spotlight and her multifaceted career is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic. The 23-year-old global superstar's achievements include two number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts ("Mayores" & "Sin Pijama"), a starring role in "Power Rangers," and guest-starring in Fox TV's Emmy-winning "Empire" series.

Becky G recently won the first-ever American Music Award for Favourite Latin Female Artist (2020) as well as the E! People's Choice Award for Latin Artist of 2020. She was also recently nominated for a Latin GRAMMY for Best Urban Song for "Muchacha" (her collab with Gente de Zona). Becky won the Latin American Music Award for Favourite Female Artist two years in a row (2018 and 2019) and received the Latin AMA for Favourite Urban Song (for "Mayores") in 2018. She was also presented with YouTube's Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million followers on the platform (she now has over 17M).

Becky recently accepted the Agent of Change award at the 2020 Premios Juventud (Latin Youth Choice Awards) for her activism and using her platform to inspire positive change and garnered the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards for her success as a young performer who has reached the pinnacle of success in a short period of time. She has also been honoured by the Latin Recording Academy as one of the Leading Ladies in Entertainment (2018) and by her home city of Inglewood, California for her contributions to the Hispanic community; she has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone's "18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture" and one of Billboard's "21 Under 21".

Her debut album Mala Santa was released in October 2019 and has been certified 8X Platinum in the United States, Platinum in Spain and Gold in México. Click HERE to stream or download the album.

Listen here: