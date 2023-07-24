Bebe Rexha to Host Her First-Ever Metaverse Concert on Roblox

The virtual concert will premiere in Harmony Hills, Warner Music Group’s popular music-themed world on Roblox, on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 3 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

Bebe Rexha to Host Her First-Ever Metaverse Concert on Roblox

Bebe Rexha’s first-ever metaverse concert is set to take place on Roblox—a global immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily—on Friday, July 28, 2023. The concert follows the launch of Bebe Rexha’s new album, Bebe, and the conclusion of her Best F*N Night Of My Life summer tour, inviting fans to experience a unique show-stopping performance in the metaverse. 

“As a huge fan of the metaverse, I couldn’t be more thrilled to share my first Roblox concert with some of my biggest fans and all of the new ones I’ll meet along the way in the wonderful Harmony Hills,” said Bebe Rexha. “I hope everyone’s ready for a fun and energetic journey as we travel back in time together.”

The virtual concert will premiere in Harmony Hills, Warner Music Group’s popular music-themed world on Roblox, on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT and will re-air every hour on the hour throughout the weekend. People can attend the concert for free on Roblox via most platforms and devices, including consoles, PCs, mobile and tablets. 

Brought together by WMG and leading metaverse game developer Gamefam, Harmony Hills will be decked out with 1970s-themed scenery and activities aligned with the old-school energy of Bebe Rexha’s new album and in honor of the “decade of excess.”

For her performance, she will be dressed in iconic fashion from the 1970s and will lead players on a fun musical fantasy adventure, through all-new custom set locations like “Bebe Rexha’s Roller Disco Oasis,” a backroads drive-in theater showing a 1970s action movie starring Bebe Rexha, and an Evel-Knievel-inspired motorcycle stunt show in Las Vegas.

Bebe Rexha’s style is also embodied in unique virtual merchandise that will be released for the event, including a disco ball helmet, roller skates, Bebe Rexha shoulder plushie, Bebe Rexha necklace, retrosnap camera and a blue crystal denim jumpsuit. 

In conjunction with the concert, Harmony Hills, formerly known as Rhythm City, has been revamped into an engaging social roleplay game where players live the unique lifestyle of an influencer, musician, agent or producer. Bebe Rexha’s concert will be the second to appear in Harmony Hills, following the first-ever Super Bowl concert earlier this year, which remains the highest-rated Roblox concert of all time featuring Saweetie and developed in partnership with the NFL, Intuit, Warner Music Group and Gamefam. 

Bebe Rexha is the singer and songwriter behind smash hits like “Hey Mama” and “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta, diamond-certified “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line, “Me, Myself, & I” with G-Eazy, “In the Name of Love” with Martin Garrix, Eminem and Rihanna’s chart-topping 6x Platinum “The Monster,” and countless more which have accumulated over 16 billion streams and counting. This latest innovative adventure aligns with Bebe Rexha’s personal interest in the metaverse, having launched her own metaverse called the Bebeverse earlier this year.

About Bebe Rexha

If there’s one refrain that follows singer, songwriter, and cultural sound-shaper Bebe Rexha, it’s this: expect greatness, and expect it constantly. It’s a refrain that echoes throughout the singer’s third studio album, Bebe (“the album I needed to make”) – a sumptuously woven tapestry of sounds and influences that finds Bebe – who’s achieved a massive 16 billion total global streams – at her most introspective and mature, tracing her growth through life, love, and everything in between.

Heavy on dance but anchored in its entirety by Bebe’s career-best songwriting and singing, Bebe is an album that brims with lyrical highlights, sparkles with nostalgia, and pulse with sleek production and sonic propulsion. A progression in every sense, Bebe takes listeners on a journey hand-in-hand with its storyteller, and we promise: it’s a trip you’ll want to take over and over again.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Greensky Bluegrass Announces 2023 Fall Tour Dates Photo
Greensky Bluegrass Announces 2023 Fall Tour Dates

Greensky Bluegrass has announced the dates for their 2023 fall tour. Fall tour will kick off on October 6 in Birmingham, AL and will continue through mid-November featuring special guests The Infamous Stringdusters and Lindsay Lou on select dates. Check out the full list of tour dates now!

2
Ethel Cain Announces New Tour Dates Photo
Ethel Cain Announces New Tour Dates

The tour news comes in a wake of exciting developments for Cain. After appearing in Miu Miu’s latest campaign, she officially released the single, “Famous Last Words (An Ode to Eaters),” as part of Matthew Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM collaboration project being released through Alamo Records. 

3
PRETTY AWKWARD Deliver Friends With Benefits Pop In New Single Photo
PRETTY AWKWARD Deliver Friends With Benefits Pop In New Single

Seattle Alt.Pop band PRETTY AWKWARD sings about Friends With Benefits in their new single “Woozy”, available now. The video for ‘Woozy’ was directed by the band’s Nicholas Wiggins and was filmed in various locations around Seattle. Watch the music video and check out upcoming tour dates now!

4
Hot Toddies Jazz Band to Release Debut Album This Week Photo
Hot Toddies Jazz Band to Release Debut Album This Week

The Hot Toddies recorded 11 fan-favorite, fun-loving tracks imbibing the high-and-not-so-dry spirits of the Prohibition Era. The album celebrates the sparkling array of swinging vocal and big band numbers inspired by the legendary singers and composers of the era, such as Duke Ellington, Billy Holiday, Count Basie, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Ryan Reynolds to Revive ALF For Maximum Effort ChannelRyan Reynolds to Revive ALF For Maximum Effort Channel
Neeley to Release Second Single 'take a number'Neeley to Release Second Single 'take a number'
Video: Bestial Mouths Share New Video For 'Vast Murmur'Video: Bestial Mouths Share New Video For 'Vast Murmur'
Video: Netflix Debuts THE WITCHER Volume 2 TrailerVideo: Netflix Debuts THE WITCHER Volume 2 Trailer

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GREY HOUSE
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR