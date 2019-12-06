Beauty in Chaos and Wayne Hussey Present 'The Delicate Balance of All Things'

The Mission frontman Wayne Hussey and LA-based Beauty in Chaos present 'The Delicate Balance of All Things'. This is the first taste of Beauty in Chaos' forthcoming full length album 'The Storm Before The Calm'. The accompanying video was filmed and directed by Vicente Cordero, edited by Leslie Gladney, and produced by Industrialism Films.



Slated for release in early 2020 via Los Angeles label 33.3 Music Collective, this album was recorded at Ciravolo's own SAINTinLA Studio and produced by Grammy nominee Michael Rozon, best known for his work with Ministry.



Beauty in Chaos is the brainchild of guitarist Michael Ciravolo. Originally from New Orleans and now based in Los Angeles, he is perhaps best known as President of Schecter Guitar Research. Before launching Beauty in Chaos, Ciravolo had played guitar in Human Drama for the past 30 years, as well as playing live and recording with Michael Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel since 1998.



Wayne Hussey and Beauty in Chaos (Michael Ciravolo) have been enjoying a fruitful collaboration since the inception of BIC's acclaimed debut album 'Finding Beauty in Chaos'. This followed by the subsequent 'Beauty Re-Envisioned' album, which, in addition to various remixes of tracks involving Hussey, also featured the original track 'The Long Goodbye (Au Revoir)', as well as '20th Century Boy' ft. Rolan Bolan and Wayne Hussey.



"I was adamant about releasing something new... I wanted the new record to be a bit darker and brooding. I sat down with a drum machine and blasted out several ideas that seemed to convey the overall 'tone' I wanted for the record. I knew Wayne was busy preparing for his solo European tour, but he said to send the tracks over and he would see if anything struck him," says Michael Ciravolo.



"In typical Hussey fashion ... he said he was 'empty on words', understandable since he did just finish his 'Salad Daze' book. To my surprise, he sent back all of the vocal tracks a few days later, saying he had the title of 'the delicate balance of all things' that he thought about using for a future Mission record... and the lyrics basically poured out. Sonically and lyrically, I think this song perfectly sets the 'feel' I want 'The Storm Before The Calm' to have."



Beauty in Chaos' also involves many music luminaries, including Simon Gallup (The Cure), Al Jourgensen (Ministry), Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Pete Parada (The Offspring), dUg Pinnick (Kings X), ICE-T (Body Count), producer Tim Palmer, guitar icon Zakk Wylde, Ashton Nyte (The Awakening), Rolan Bolan, Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets), Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Michael Aston (Gene Loves Jezebel), Paul Wiley (Marilyn Manson), Michael Aston and Dirk Doucette (Gene Loves Jezebel), Pando (A Flock of Seagulls), UMMAGMA, Evi Vine, Johnny Indovina (Human Drama), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), Betsy Martin (Caterwaul / Purr Machine), Kevin Kipnis (Purr Machine / Kommunity FK) and KITTY LECTRO, among others.



'The Storm Before The Calm' album will be released on February 21, 2020 via 33.3 Music Collective. As with the two albums released to date, it will be available at www.beautyinchaosmusic.com/music-store and Bandcamp.

Listen to "The Delicate Balance of All Things" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories