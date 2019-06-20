Beauty in Chaos Presents New Album 'Beauty Re-Envisioned'

LA-based alt-rock group Beauty in Chaos present the new album 'Beauty Re-Envisioned' at the same time as unveiling the new video for 'Storm ft. Ashton Nyte (Acoustic Version)'. Their second long-play includes a wide array of remixes and alternate versions of tracks from their acclaimed debut album 'Finding Beauty in Chaos'.



Released via LA-based label 33.3 Music Collective, both albums were recorded at Ciravolo's own SAINTinLA Studio and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Michael Rozon, best known for his work with Ministry.



Beauty in Chaos is the brainchild of guitarist Michael Ciravolo. Originally from New Orleans and now based in Los Angeles, he is perhaps best known as President of Schecter Guitar Research. Ciravolo has played guitar in Human Drama for the past 30 years, as well as playing live and recording with Michael Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel since 1998.



"On 'Beauty Re-Envisioned', I basically handed the keys to the car over to an amazingly talented cast of producers, engineers, re-mixers, DJs and artists, including Tim Palmer, Kevin Haskins, John Fryer, Statik, Ummagma and Marilyn Manson's Paul Wiley... giving them near total autonomy to throw the puzzle of 'Finding Beauty in Chaos' on the floor and reassemble it as they hear it. Here we have some extremely diverse re-envisions that run the gamut sonically and stylistically, with a few surprises thrown in," says Michael Ciravolo.



About the new acoustic version of 'Storm', he adds, "This version and the accompanying video are the perfect foil to the bombastic 'Un-Natural Disaster', the debut single off this album. It was important to me that not all of the re-mixes and alt-versions on this record where 4-on-the-floor aimed at dance clubs, which some remix records seem to target."



Mixed and produced by Ashton Nyte (The Awakening), the video for 'Storm (Acoustic Version)' was filmed and directed by Vicente Corderoand produced by Industrialism Films.



"When Michael suggested I have a go at re-imagining something for the 'Beauty Re-envisioned' album, I knew it had to be 'Storm'. As the first song we had written together for the first album, it seemed only fitting that it get a loving remake for the new release. As a big fan of acoustic music, I wanted to try a stripped down, more intimate approach to this version. This meant re-recording it from scratch, as I wanted to re-sing the vocals in a more introspective way, to match the arrangement I had in my head," says Ashton Nyte.



The debut album 'Finding Beauty in Chaos' features numerous music luminaries, including Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Simon Gallup (The Cure), Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Pete Parada (The Offspring), dUg Pinnick (Kings X), ICE-T (Body Count), Michael Aston (Gene Loves Jezebel), Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Dirk Doucette (Gene Loves Jezebel), Ashton Nyte (The Awakening), Pando (A Flock of Seagulls), Evi Vine, Betsy Martin (Caterwaul/Purr Machine), Marc Danzeisen (The Riverdogs), Kevin Kipnis (Purr Machine/ Kommunity FK), Rudy Matchinga (Red Scare), Johnny Indovina (Human Drama), and Tish Ciravolo (StunGun/ Daisy Rock Guitars).



The new album involves many of these same players, with the addition of acclaimed producer Tim Palmer, guitar icon Zakk Wylde, Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets), Paul Wiley (Marilyn Manson), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), and Rolan Bolan, who joins Wayne Hussey for a rendition of T-Rex's '20th Century Boy'.



Earlier, Beauty in Chaos presented the first single 'Un-Natural Disaster' ft. dUg Pinnick, Zakk Wylde and Ice-T (Collide Mix), which premiered in Rolling Stone. The second single 'Drifting Away' ft. Robin Zander (Synthetic Capricorn Mix) also has Michael Anthony (Van Halen) on back vocals and was remixed by Paul Wiley (Marilyn Manson) and Steven Alexander Ryan (The Black Queen).



As of June 21, 'Beauty Re-Envisioned' is available on deluxe CD and limited-edition heavy-weight colored vinyl. It is also being released digitally, with a Spotify version to appear later. CDs and vinyl can be ordered directly from Beauty in Chaos at www.beautyinchaosmusic.com/music-store. Apart from the 14 core tracks, album orders placed via the website also come with 11 bonus remixes.





