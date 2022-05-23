Beau Nair Released His Debut Single 'I'm So Hard' Off His Upcoming Album 'Truth Or Nair'

After years on the road crisscrossing the United States playing Honky Tonks, saloons, pool halls, and trailer parks alike, legendary country singer-songwriter Beau Nair recently released his debut single "I'm So Hard" off his upcoming debut album Truth Or Nair set for release later this year.

Beau is kicked off the release of his debut album with the release of his debut single "I'm So Hard" following an exclusive premiere with VENTS Magazine. Beau Nair is not your run of the mill Country artist. At an early age he mastered the bass guitar and decided that he was going to bring something to country music that it had always sorely lacked: FUNK.

In marrying the two genres, Beau Nair created Funktry, a style to unify his sweet melodies and saucy lyrics with a groove so deep it'll leave marks on your sphincter. No better is that uniquely Beau Nair Funktry sound heard than on his debut album "Truth Or Nair and specifically on the first single "I'm So Hard".

When asked about his latest single "I'm So Hard" Beau Nair said, ""I'm So Hard" is a little gem of a tune that was inspired by the countless panties that get thrown at me onstage, as well as my deep love for grooving funk bass and classic country music. Making music that wiggles your tush and grinds your hips is the kind of high ground I aspire to. I want you to get the feeling of strolling down Hip Street and getting sweaty at the local disco, which is why I'm here to funk you up. Let's shake it on down, y'all!"

Similarly, when asked about his debut album Truth Or Nair, Beau Nair said, "Prepare for Truth Or Nair, the debut album from your favourite outlaw country star right here! When I first mixed-up classic country song writing with some deeply funky bass, I created my own style of music called Funktry. With all the sex, drugs and rock'n'roll missing from modern bro country, I decided to dig deep and squeeze out a dozen hot steamers aimed right for your bountiful booty. Strap on Truth Or Nair and take a ride into the up skirts of town. I'm on the scene and ready to funk you up! Let's do this, y'all!"

Born to a pair of dope smugglers in a seedy motel along Highway 66, Beau Nair was an outlaw on the run from an early age, living a nomadic lifestyle that saw him travel throughout the Southern States of America throughout his childhood. At a young age Beau discovered legendary country singer Jim Reeves when he heard his music playing from the backroom of a New Orleans brothel while his Pappy was getting his weekly tune up.

It was on this day in the Crescent City that Beau found his calling: to become the greatest country superstar the world had ever known. As Beau travelled the highways of America, he spent his formative years in Honky Tonks, saloons and pool halls soaking up all the glorious 45's their jukeboxes could spin. Beau soon mastered the bass guitar and later began learning boogie woogie piano from the best of the barrelhouse badasses he encountered. As the years went on, Beau became an underground sensation on a multitude of local country scenes as he continued to criss cross America, jamming and performing wherever and with whoever he could.

Years later, on one fateful tour to California, Beau Nair ate what Bill Hicks would refer to as a "heroic" dose of mushrooms and squeegeed his third eye. In a year's time- and with copious doobies in hand- Beau created over a hundred of the sauciest, juiciest tunes your jukebox had ever been penetrated by. This music poured forth like a torrent of twangy funk, giving Beau a big burst of booty-shaking tunes to choose from for his debut album Truth Or Nair. With the release of this new music, Beau Nair is ready to change the worlds perception of country music with his unique style of Funktry. Stay tuned to Beau's socials below for updates on the release of his debut album Truth Or Nair later this year. May the Funktry be with you- and deep inside of you!

Listen to the new single here: