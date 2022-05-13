Bear's Den Releases New Album 'Blue Hours'

Blue Hours, the new album from acclaimed U.K.-based band Bear's Den, is out now via Communion Records. Band members Andrew Davie and Kevin Jones once again team up with producer Ian Grimble on what is one of their most personal records to date.

The new music has begun to receive early praise; Pitchfork calls the album "a moving, often heartfelt collection of songs" while the band will perform on "CBS Saturday Morning" tomorrow, May 14.

Themes on the album include both self-reflection and mental health after both struggled with the latter in recent years. "It's the main over-arching theme with this record," Davie explains. "It probably speaks to our struggles and hopefully many other people's too. Men are not very good at talking. We're not really taught how to - men have no idea how to talk about this stuff, certainly to each other." Despite the album's challenging themes, it's an album drenched in hope too.

"We wanted this to be a celebration of music," Jones continues. "I think that informed some of the bolder decision making on this record. At a time when music was so distant, it felt important to make an album that sounded hopeful, celebratory, ambitious and beautiful in spite of the heavy subject matter in some of the songs."

The group also confirms an extensive run of U.K., European and North American tour dates. The set of U.S. tour dates kicks off in early September and include performances at New York's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' Troubadour, Nashville's The Basement East, Chicago's Thalia Hall, D.C.'s 9:30 Club and more. Full tour routing can be found below.

The London-based band played music in various incarnations before officially forming in 2012. Their 2014 debut album, Islands, earned them an Ivor Novello nomination-the U.K.'s most prestigious songwriting accolade-alongside notable acts Ben Howard and Hozier, while their 2016 album, Red Earth & Pouring Rain, reached #6 on the U.K. album chart.

Last year, the band released their third studio album, So that you might hear me, to critical praise both stateside and abroad. The band has sold 500,000 records over the course of their career and after four years of nonstop touring has sold over 150,000 tickets worldwide including global festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Glastonbury.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

May 17-Bristol, UK-O2 Academy

May 18-London, UK- Eventim Apollo

May 21-Dublin, IE-Olympia

May 22-Manchester, EN-Albert Hall

May 23-Glasgow, UK-O2 Academy

May 25-Newcastle, EN-Newcastle University

May 26-Birmingham, EN-O2 Institute

May 27-Leeds, EN-Leeds University Stylus

September 8-Dallas, TX-The Studio at The Factory

September 9-Austin, TX-Emo's

September 11-Nashville, TN-The Basement East

September 12-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse

September 14-Ardmore, PA-Ardmore Music Hall

September 15-New York, NY-Webster Hall

September 16-Washington, DC-9:30 Club

September 17-Boston, MA-Royale

September 20-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall

September 21-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall

September 23-Minneapolis, MN-Varsity Theater

September 24-Iowa City, IA-The Englert Theatre

September 25-Kansas City, MO-Knuckleheads Saloon

September 27-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater

September 28-Salt Lake City, UT-The CommonWealth Room

September 30-Seattle, WA-Neptune Theatre

October 1-Vancouver, BC-Vogue Theatre

October 3-Portland, OR-Revolution Hall

October 5-Felton, CA-Felton Music Hall

October 6-San Francisco, CA-August Hall

October 8-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour