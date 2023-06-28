Be Your Own Pet Share New Single from Forthcoming Album 'Mommy'

Their long-awaited new album Mommy will be released on August 25th.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

Be Your Own Pet Share New Single from Forthcoming Album 'Mommy'

Nashville’s Be Your Own Pet made a triumphant return to both the stage and airwaves this past year after nearly 15 years apart. Their long-awaited new album Mommy will be released on August 25th, quickly followed by a massive North American tour, and today they share the record’s newest single.

The new track is “Goodtime!,” which highlights the struggle of balancing two kids, a mortgage, and the desire for BYOP to make a comeback.

“Used to be the life of the party/ Crashing out nothing to lose/ Now I’m not so juvenile/ I got nothing left to prove,” Pearl shouts over a roiling garage thump, before quickly transitioning to wondering aloud whether everyone else is still hanging out and just not calling her.

“The older you get, the more responsibility and compromise, the more people that depend on you—but there’s always a little bit of missing the freedom from when you’re younger,” she explains. Stein agrees: “You can be nurturing an adult life with your family but still looking over your shoulder like, ‘God, I wanna be partying.’”

“Goodtime!” follows the critically-acclaimed “Hand Grenade,” (which Rolling Stone labeled "incendiary") and the more recent “Worship the Whip” which plays out like an explicit, leather-clad dom evolution of “Whip It.”

The video for “Goodtime!” was filmed across the band’s three sold-out shows in London earlier this month, and gives a sneak peek into a Be Your Own Pet performance, which are known to be raucously high-energy. It also gives a taste for what to expect on their upcoming Teenage Heaven Fall Tour. 

Following a whirlwind two-year career in the late 00’s that saw Be Your Own Pet, just four teenagers at the time, release two records (via Thurston Moore’s Ecstatic Peace in the US and XL Recordings in the UK), become magazine cover stars, and play to ravenous sold-out crowds around the world, it became clear that the flame burned too quickly and they needed to call it quits. Now, a decade and a half later, the band haven’t skipped a beat, as evidenced by shows supporting Jack White, a massive SXSW return and now their long-awaited new album.

The album was written and recorded by the three founding members Jemina Pearl Abegg (vox), Jonas Stein (guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), and longtime drummer John Eatherly.  “For better or worse, we all were slapped in the face that it wasn’t as easy on our own,” Stein says of their hiatus. “We were all moderately successful, but nobody found that Be Your Own Pet chemistry.”

The bond returned the very first day the band stepped back into rehearsal, which is also when they began writing the new album. And while Pearl had previously fitted lyrics into the others’ songs, this time she brought her own song ideas into the writing room for Mommy. “Mommy is the bitch in charge, the one in control,” Pearl says.

“It’s a reclamation of myself.” Bolstering the group’s patented garage punk ferocity with matured songwriting, inspired musicianship, and a fervor to claim their space and define their future, Mommy signals a much-anticipated reunion of one of the most iconic bands from the ‘00s.  

Mommy is available to pre-order now on standard black vinyl, limited edition Living Dead Green indie colored vinyl (alternative cover), limited edition Reagan's Spew Vinyl Me Please colored vinyl, limited edition Brain Damage Blue Urban Outfitters colored vinyl + CD.

Tour Dates

8/20 - Broadcast - Glasgow, FC

8/22 - The Key Club - Leeds, UK

8/23 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

8/24 - Concord 2 - Brighton, UK

8/27 - Rock en Seine - Paris, FR

8/29 - Rough Trade East - London, UK

8/30 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

8/31 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

9/16 - Third Man Records Blue Room - Nashville, TN

10/18 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC 

10/19 - Union Stage - Washington, DC  

10/21 - Elsewhere Hall - Brooklyn, NY  

10/22 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

10/23 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

10/24 - Third Man Records - Detroit, MI

10/25 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

10/27 - The Back Room at Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI

10/29 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

11/8 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

11/9 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

11/11 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

11/12 - Moe’s Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

11/14- Harlow’s - Sacramento, CA

11/16 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

11/17- Neumos - Seattle, WA

11/18 - The Pearl - Vancouver, BC

Photo credit: Kirt Barnett



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
EXTREMEs New Album SIX Debuts In Top 10 Global Charts Photo
EXTREME's New Album 'SIX' Debuts In Top 10 Global Charts

Multi-platinum hard rock icons EXTREME—Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)—are excited to share that their new album SIX has achieved global success following its release on June 9 via earMUSIC with several Top 10 international debut chart positions.  

2
Listen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigos New Vampire Single Photo
Listen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigo's New 'Vampire' Single

3-time GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will release the lead single of her sophomore album, 'Vampire,' this week. Rodrigo will release her sophomore album 'Guts' on September 8. Pre-order the album on CD and vinyl and pre-save it on streaming platforms now! Watch the video preview!

3
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Schedule & On-Site Experiences Announced Photo
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Schedule & On-Site Experiences Announced

Inkcarceration will feature an all-star rock and metal lineup led by headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit, plus more than 65 tattoo artists and haunted attractions at the historic grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption), located in Mansfield, Ohio.

4
Ben Vaughn to Release New Covers EP in August Photo
Ben Vaughn to Release New Covers EP in August

To some that might seem a bit strange. While Ben is known as a musician, performer, record producer, TV and film composer, and syndicated radio show host, his initial success in the business came from his first love, songwriting. From an early age he found himself analyzing the tunes coming out of speakers wherever he was.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Listen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigo's New 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' AlbumListen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigo's New 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' Album
BLACK MIRROR Season Six Tops Netflix's TV RatingsBLACK MIRROR Season Six Tops Netflix's TV Ratings
Productivity Media & Black Fawn Films Partner for Ten-Title Genre Film SlateProductivity Media & Black Fawn Films Partner for Ten-Title Genre Film Slate
TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return DateTEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return Date

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE