Baze and His Silly Friends To Release 'Where Does the Time Go?'

Baze and His Silly Friends are back and ready to celebrate all Dads this Father's Day with their new single and video, Where Does The Time Go?, set for release Father's Day Weekend on June 18th.

Where Does The Time Go? is a Pop Rock look back through the eyes of three loving Dad's.

Based around conversations Marc Bazerman, AKA Baze, had when speaking with fellow parents whose children have grown and changed through the years. WDTTG is a universal question and will leave parents reminiscing about the different stages of their children's life.

WDDTG is one of the only BAHSF songs not sung by lead singer Baze. According to Bass player James Goodwin, "I generally don't like singing lead. It's hard for me to do if I can't connect with the lyric in some personal way. Being a relatively new father at the time Marc wrote the song, it just really hit home with me."

Joining James and Baze is Steve Myerson, from legendary Philly soul band The Stylistics, on Piano and long time Silly Friends drummer Jeff Pizzi.

Here's to all the Father's of the world who share their love, time and energy with their children and who love being great Dad's!

Where Does The Time Go? will be available to download at iTunes and cdbaby.com and can be streamed on all the major platforms.