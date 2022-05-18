Bayside Release New Single 'Strangest Faces'

Renowned punk act Bayside has today released their haunting new single, "Strangest Faces." The song premiered last week on Sirius XM Octane and is out now via Hopeless Records. Bayside will be on tour starting next month with Thrice. Tickets and VIP packages are available here.

"Writing riffs and making heavy music is fun," shares front man Anthony Raneri. "We've always had that kind of influence and we leaned into it a lot more with Interrobang‽. We wanted to see how far we could take injecting heaviness and riffs into melodic punk music.

He continues: "I saw Thrice on a day off from tour in 2002 and I've loved them since. Can't wait to be on this tour and have a great band like Thrice making us up our game every night."

"Strangest Faces" marks the band's first new music since 2019's Interrobang‽, which secured the #5 spot on the Record Label Independent chart, as well as #6 Current Rock, #9 LP Vinyl, #10 Current Digital, and #14 Current Albums. It also broke into the Billboard Top 200.

Last year Bayside celebrated more than two decades with the 21 Years of Really Bad Luck anniversary tour. For the past 21 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression. At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

Bayside has always focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. And while many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside rejects the premise and proves time and again that the best is yet to come.

Watch the new music video here:

Upcoming Tour Dates with Thrice

6/3 - McKees Rocks, PA @ The Roxian Theater

6/4 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (Bayside Only)

6/5 - Bethlehem, PA @ Steel Stacks

6/6 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

6/8 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

6/9 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

6/10 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

6/11 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater (Bayside Only)

6/12 - New York, NY @ Pier 17

6/14 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere's

6/15 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

6/16 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

6/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman Theater

6/18 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

6/20 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

6/21 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Additional Dates

7/7 - Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Festival

7/8 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

7/9 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

7/10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

9/25 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/22-23 - Las Vegas, NY @ When We Were Young Festival

10/29 - Las Vegas, NY @ When We Were Young Festival