Jul. 24, 2019  
Bay Area Indie Rock Prodigy High Sunn Releases His Ultra Melodic New Album COFFIN EYES

His music blends the influences of Studio Ghibli films, Taiwanese pop music, skateboarding, and boba tea, reflecting the diversity of his own cultural heritage which include Native American, Chinese, German and Filipino ancestry. But the genius of San Francisco's Justin Cheromiah, aka High Sunn, is his ability to make music that bares the mark of these influences but still sounds accessible and modern and familiar. Nowhere is that genius on display more than on Cheromiah's superb new album, Coffin Eyes, his first with Los Angeles indie label Cleopatra Records, available everywhere on July 26.
The album is a masterclass in guitar-oriented melodic bedroom rock, where the no-frills production adds to the rawness of Cheromiah's emotion and vulnerability and earned him mentions in such publications as Consequence Of Sound, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan and more! It's also what has made Cheromiah's music connect to tens of thousands of listeners and converted them to fans.
Watch the video for High Sunn's newest single "Others Can't" from Coffin Eyes below:
Track List:
1. Coffin Eyes
2. Ginger Peach Tea
3. Familiar Insecurities
4. Guardpupper
5. Knife
6. Others Can't
7. Night Walk
8. Planner
9. Dagger Dog
10. Not Another Poem
11. Tender
12. Life Getting In The Way


