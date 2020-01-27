Bassist George DeLancey Releases 'Paradise' on February 1st

Paradise, the sophomore release from critically acclaimed bassist/ composer George DeLancey, features a mix of hard swinging original compositions and jazz standards, and a host prominent young New York City jazz players. Release date is February 1st (George DeLancey Music).

The all-star band includes: pianist Tadataka Unno (Jimmy Cobb, Roy Hargrove), saxophonist Caleb Wheeler Curtis (Walking Distance, Orrin Evans), and Lawrence Leathers, the Grammy-winning drummer for Cécile McLorin Salvant.

"George DeLancey understands the entire scope and history of the bass, his playing reflects this and looks towards the future. As a composer, he is without a doubt, one of the most creative melodists of his generation."

- Todd Stoll, Jazz at Lincoln Center

Education, Vice President

Listen to "While I Was Away" here:




