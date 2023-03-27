Barry Manilow to Play Five Nights at Radio City Music Hall

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and The Bowery Presents announced today that Barry Manilow will perform five consecutive nights at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, May 31; Thursday, June 1; Friday, June 2; Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, at 8:00PM each night.

These shows will mark Barry Manilow's 35th - 39th lifetime performances at Radio City Music Hall, and his first time returning to the legendary venue since 2012. Tickets for all five shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10:00AM.

Barry Manilow - a GRAMMY, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning music icon whose success is a benchmark in popular music will perform an array of his hit songs, including "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Looks Like We Made It," "Can't Smile Without You," and "Copacabana (At the Copa)." Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time best selling recording artists.

The multi-award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 number one hits and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the number one Adult Contemporary artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

Tickets for all five shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10:00AM here. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, April 1 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.