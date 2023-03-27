Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Barry Manilow to Play Five Nights at Radio City Music Hall

Mar. 27, 2023  

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and The Bowery Presents announced today that Barry Manilow will perform five consecutive nights at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, May 31; Thursday, June 1; Friday, June 2; Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, at 8:00PM each night.

These shows will mark Barry Manilow's 35th - 39th lifetime performances at Radio City Music Hall, and his first time returning to the legendary venue since 2012. Tickets for all five shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10:00AM.

Barry Manilow - a GRAMMY, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning music icon whose success is a benchmark in popular music will perform an array of his hit songs, including "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Looks Like We Made It," "Can't Smile Without You," and "Copacabana (At the Copa)." Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time best selling recording artists.

The multi-award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 number one hits and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the number one Adult Contemporary artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

Tickets for all five shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10:00AM here. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, April 1 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.



Chet Bakers Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions In Holland Out April 22 From Jazz Det Photo
Chet Baker's 'Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions In Holland' Out April 22 From Jazz Detective
Jazz Detective, the label founded in 2022 by GRAMMY-nominated archival producer Zev Feldman, will release Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions in Holland, a superlative, previously unreleased set of studio performances recorded in Holland by legendary trumpeter Chet Baker, as a limited two-LP set on Record Store Day April 22.
Sonny Wern Releases Cover Of P!nks Get This Party Started Photo
Sonny Wern Releases Cover Of P!nk's 'Get This Party Started'
DJ / Producer Sonny Wern is back with another tech house cover, this time taking on P!nk's classic track 'Get the Party Started' and giving it his own tech house spin.
Video: Keke Palmer Releases Short Film Big Boss on Amazon Music Photo
Video: Keke Palmer Releases Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release dEd in April Photo
Lights to Release 'dEd' in April
Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.

