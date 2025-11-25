Barry Manilow Brings Back Manilow Music Teacher Award Ahead of 2026 Farewell Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning artist Barry Manilow has announced the return of the Manilow Music Teacher Award, a national initiative celebrating outstanding music educators across the country.

The program coincides with Manilow’s farewell performances in nine U.S. cities this January. These dates mark his final concerts in each market, offering one last opportunity to celebrate his celebrated career. For all dates, tickets, and VIP packages, please visit here.

Created through the Manilow Music Project, a program of the Manilow Fund, the Manilow Music Teacher Award honors educators whose passion and dedication help bring music to life for their students. In each tour market, the teacher receiving the most online votes will be recognized live onstage during Manilow’s concert and will receive a total prize of $10,000 — a $5,000 cash award and $5,000 in “Manilow Bucks” for classroom instrument purchases.

Nominees for the upcoming Manilow Teacher Award have been unveiled and can be seen below. Voting closes on December 15th, with the winner announcement to follow later in December. The link for the Charleston area nominees is here.

“While Barry continues his extraordinary career with arena shows this spring and summer, he has chosen to share the spotlight with those he believes truly deserve it: music educators,” said Matt Parrish, President of the Manilow Fund.

Participating Cities – January 2026 Farewell Performances

Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ( VOTE HERE ) – January 6

) – January 6 Orlando, FL – Kia Center ( VOTE HERE ) – January 7

) – January 7 Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena ( VOTE HERE ) – January 8

) – January 8 Estero, FL – Hertz Arena ( VOTE HERE ) – January 10 and 11

) – January 10 and 11 Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena ( VOTE HERE ) – January 12

) – January 12 N. Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum ( VOTE HERE ) – January 14

) – January 14 Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum ( VOTE HERE ) – January 15

– January 15 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena ( VOTE HERE ) – January 16

) – January 16 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ( VOTE HERE ) – January 18

Manilow recently released a music video for his new single “Once Before I Go." In the video, Manilow portrays a character who sacrifices a traditional family life to pursue his dream as a performer. Filmed at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, home to Manilow’s record-setting and critically-acclaimed residency, the video is directed by Jamie Thraves. Watch it below.

About Barry Manilow

With a career spanning more than five decades, Barry Manilow has become one of the most celebrated entertainers in history. Named the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and R&R magazines, he has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, released over 40 albums, and earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 #1s and 28 Top 10 hits. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has earned GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Awards and has been honored with the BMI Icon Award.

In addition to his career as a recording artist, Manilow and his work have been featured on Broadway in several shows, including his one-man show Manilow on Broadway, The Madwoman of Central Park West, and the musical Harmony, for which he composed the score. He won a Special Tony Award in 1977 for Barry Manilow on Broadway.

In April 2026, Manilow will be presented with the American Advertising Federation (AAF)'s 2026 prestigious President’s Award at the AAF's Advertising Hall of Fame induction ceremony for his work in advertising. Manilow has produced, composed, and performed some of the most well-known commercial jingles of all time for companies and brands such as State Farm, Band-Aid, KFC, Pepsi, McDonald’s, and more.

Photo Credit: STILETTO Entertainment