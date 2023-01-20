Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Barney Bones Unveils New Single 'Praise'

“Praise” is from his forthcoming EP, slated for release in the coming months.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Compton native Barney Bones continues to expand his oeuvre as a solo artist on "Praise," out now via Helix Records. The single is a foray into dance atmospherics as a pulsating beat is draped with mesmerizing vocals, blending each other into a deep groove.

It's the kind of work that explains why Barney Bones is a GRAMMY-nominated artist with credits for the likes of Channel Tres, Giveon, Gus Dapperton, and many more. It also arrives around Barney Bones' appearance on the House Party soundtrack with August 08.

Barney Bones explains, "'Praise' is a song about the moment the distance between me and my girlfriend became noticeable."

Raised in the same neighborhoods that catalyzed the careers of artists like Ice Cube and Nipsey Hussle, Barney Bones headed a few miles west to Loyola Marymount University for a degree in film before dropping out to pursue music. He would subsequently connect with 88rising in 2018 and tour as Rich Brian's DJ while simultaneously songwriting alongside label standout August 08.

Barney Bones continued to enrich his artistic palate, penning songs for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings and writing on Terrace Martin's GRAMMY-nominated LP Drones, before deciding in 2021 to prioritize his solo work. That newfound sense of self-sustained creativity led to "Praise" and his forthcoming EP in its entirety, an essential highlight of 2023 slated for release in the coming months.

Listen to the new single here:



