Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bargemusic Presents Beth Levin, July 3

Levin is celebrated as a bold interpreter of challenging works, from the  Romantic canon to leading modernist composers.

Jun. 21, 2021  
Bargemusic Presents Beth Levin, July 3

Bargemusic presents an evening recital with Brooklyn-based virtuoso pianist Beth Levin on Saturday, July 3rd at 6pm. Levin is celebrated as a bold interpreter of challenging works, from the Romantic canon to leading modernist composers.

On the Eclectic Series, this program will feature Mozart's Fantasy in D minor, K. 397, Brahms' Intermezzi, Op. 119, Jonathan Dawe's The Emperor's Canon, and Schumann's Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13. Limited seating tickets are available at the links below.

Beginning July 1, all audience members, staff, and performers must provide proof of full vaccination status + a contactless COVID screening will be required at the door. Wearing masks covering noses and mouths will be required while inside.

Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 6pm

Bargemusic, Fulton Ferry Landing, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: $35

718-624-4924

https://www.bargemusic.org/concert/eclectic-series-mozart-brahms-dawe-schumann/ https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5144324


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower

More Hot Stories For You

  • Old School Square Announces Return of Crest Theater Indoor Performances with Broadway Cabaret and MusicWorks Concerts Series 
  • VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 3 Winner Mia Cherise Hall's Journey to the Top
  • VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 3 Winner Jackson Perry's Path to Victory
  • FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents AN EVENING WITH JAY LENO