Bandits on the Run Premiere New Single SWEET THING

Bandits on the Run have premiered the new single, "Sweet Thing," on Pancakes And Whiskey, in advance of its release on July 26th. This is the second offering from the upcoming EP, Bandits Live at the Power Station, to be released on August 16th in conjunction with a celebratory performance at NYC's Mercury Lounge. The EP includes several Bandits on the Run fan favorites, such as the singles "Sweet Thing" and "Potted Plant," which have captured the attention of live audiences but were previously not officially released.

"'Sweet Thing' is one of the first originals we worked on together and might very well have been the first song we sang in the subways," the Bandits explain. "It's about that special feeling of craziness you get when you start adjusting your life for your loved one, and the insane lengths you'll go to please them, and the way that infatuation can bring out a playful kind of cruelty in us." The animated music video was created by Gary Leib, who has created comics and illustrations for The New Yorker, New York Observer, and Fantagraphics books. Through his animation studio, Twinkle, Leib has produced animation and titles for film, TV series and music videos for MTV, HBO, Lionsgate Films and many others.

Comprised of cellist/badass Sydney Torin Shepherd (who goes by the moniker "Bonanza Jellyfish,") guitarist/fool Adrian Blake Enscoe ("Roy Dodger,") and player-of-toys/clairvoyant Regina Strayhorn ("Clarissa,") with a sound forged while busking in the acoustics of NYC subway stations, Bandits on the Run's signature three-part harmonic voice stands at the center of their musical equation. Throw in some serious cello action, hooks played on various and sundry toy instruments, and a steely spine of rhythm guitar all accompanied by a suitcase drum packing a powerful punch and bang: you've got the basic magic of banditry. Their signature, un-pin-down-able sound veers from shades of ​Motown to brit-pop to punk-rock to good old fashioned indie-folk sincerity on a dime. Bandits on the Run ​have also gained notoriety for bringing various non-music shenanigans to their performances, including but not limited to shadow puppet shows, costumed characters, and party favors.

Bandits on the Run released their debut album, The Criminal Record (crafted under the guidance of producer William Garett) in 2017, to much critical acclaim. 2018 took them on various tours, playing to crowds everywhere from grungy bars in LA to living rooms in London to old town squares in France, and 2019 - already off to a strong start - is sure to have much more magic in store for the Bandits, who were recently selected to perform at NPR's Tiny Desk Contest On The Road in NYC, after their submission into the annual Tiny Desk Contest, "Love In The Underground," was picked as one of the "Top Shelf: 2019 Tiny Desk Contest Entries Our Judges Loved."

Bandits on the Run will release Bandits Live at the Power Station on August 16th, 2019, and are touring throughout the summer in support. The official release show will be August 16th at NYC's Mercury Lounge.

