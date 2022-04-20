Bailey James Releases A Haunting Music Video 'The Crow,' Dedicated To Her Late Brother

Bailey James, has created yet another musical masterpiece. This one holds a special place in her heart as it is dedicated to her late brother Zane. The Crow" official music video is out now on VEVO.

"My brother had an affinity for crows. My dad now has a tattoo of a crow that my brother had intended to get. Now when I see a crow, I know he is with me as they come when I need help or focus." - Bailey James For a song as haunting as Bailey James' "The Crow," it's only fitting that the music video would have visuals to match. Switching between overhead shots of forest full of bare, winter-gray trees, James walking across a patchy grass field with crows flying overhead, and James around a house reminiscent of those built centuries ago, the video is able to capture the feeling of aloneness, of desolation and cold winter that the song's instrumental and lyrics convey.

Added visual imperfections give the video an overall air that it's older than it actually is; it's a great aesthetic touch. James is also barefoot throughout the video, and that gives the viewer a sense that she is more connected to nature and the elements than most, comfortable enough to walk around without shoes on. It makes sense why she would sing of finding direction from a bird that can't talk. The video heightens the song's overall feel without distracting or detracting from it, and that's all it needs to do.