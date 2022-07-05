Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG's newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ's new single 'SMOKE'. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale.

Coming to Stereo Garden in Patchogue, NY on July 15th, the pair will perform their newest music, including the debut of AJ's new hit single - 'SMOKE'. Not only is this an exclusive opportunity, but the two artists will also be offering VIP experiences and meet and greets for their fans.

The upcoming performances will showcase new songs by both AJ Mclean and DJ Lux. The newest single, "Little Heartbreaker" by DJ Lux featuring Aaron Space, is a debut record jump starting Lux's new career where he had previously worked behind the scenes with artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Bruno Mars. AJ Mclean, known for his successful career in the Backstreet Boys and sultry voice will be performing his newest solo discography.

The two have come together for a new EDM-centric live show full of fast-paced hype, blinding lights and unadulterated excitement. Their performances do not stop here, DJ Lux is also performing as an opening act on the Backstreet Boys summer tour while performing alongside AJ Mclean for their solo shows.