Sonny is set to perform at more than 4 festivals in the Netherlands this summer.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

BXT and Sonny Wern Join Forces On New Single 'makeba'

Renowned Viral Sensation BXT and Tastemaker Sonny Wern Join Forces for an Electrifying Techno version of the Viral Hit 'makeba'. 

BXT, known for his remarkable ability to create viral content, has taken the digital world by storm with his unique techno style. With a staggering half a million followers on TikTok, BXT has become a force to be reckoned with, captivating audiences with his creative covers and original tracks.

Joining forces with BXT is Sonny Wern, a highly respected tastemaker and producer in the music industry. Recently, Sonny Wern received his first golden award for his contribution to 'Etappes' by Ashafar. Sonny's previous techno release, titled 'Chasing Highs,' is currently making waves in the global dance charts by SoundCloud, currently ranking at an impressive 48.

With over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a string of successful projects, Sonny Wern has established himself as a prominent figure in the music scene. Sonny is set to perform at more than 4 festivals in the Netherlands this summer.

With their combined talents, BXT and Sonny Wern are poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry with their Techno version of 'makeba.’ 



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

