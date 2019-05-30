BURAK Announces MAIA Remixes

German-Turkish composer and bassoonist, BURAK announces the release of his new album on May 31st, only one month after the release of his debut album via German label NEUE MEISTER. MAIA Remixes contains the results of his collaborations with six electro music producers selected by him to reinterpret his track "MAIA".

Named after the Greek goddess, 'MAIA' is made up of trance-inducing, layered and hypnotic beats and was inspired by the strength of motherhood. "MAIA Remixes" draws on BURAK's strong original piece as a starting point and contains new interpretations of the track by heavyweights of electronic music Efdemin, Hernán Cattáneo, Matthew Herbert, Magdalena, N'TO and Rodriguez Jr.

BURAK's selection features artists who exerted a deep influence on his own music and is also an impressive compilation of pioneers, both established and up-and-coming, in different arenas of electronic music.

Check out Magdalena's remix here: https://youtu.be/i6NQP17KGf4





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You