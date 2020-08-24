BTS Releases Dual 'Dynamite' Remixes

According to Variety, BTS has released two new remixes of their most recent single, "Dynamite."

"Dynamite" is the first single from the K-pop group released entirely in English. The two new remixes are of the acoustic and EDM variety.

"While the minimal acoustic track puts at the very forefront the members' vocals, the EDM is a rearrangement of the original song that maximizes the upbeat and fun vibes," said the group's label, BHE.

"As soon as we heard it, we thought it was really fun and exciting, a fun and cheery song that wasn't that serious. It just made us feel good when we heard it," BTS member RM said of the single, which was not originally supposed to be released until later. "We really wanted to share this energy with the fans as soon as possible."

"Dynamite" racked up 101.1 million video views in its first day on YouTube.

"BTS has no intention of stopping and seeks to further spread the positive energy around the world with the new remix versions," the band said.

Listen to the acoustic remix here:

Read the original story on Variety.

