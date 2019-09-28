BTS, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and More Will Headline KIIS-FM's Jingle Ball Concert

The lineup has been announced for the annual "Jingle Ball" concert, presented by Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM.

The event will be headlined by Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani.

The concert takes place on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum, as part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which will hit 12 cities in the U.S. late this year.

Pre-Sales for the event begin with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale on Monday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Wednesday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time, or while supplies last.

The public sale will be held for any remaining tickets on Friday, October 11 at 12 p.m. local time.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.





