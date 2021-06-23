BROCCOLI CITY Reveals 2021 Festival Lineup

Broccoli City, a social enterprise dedicated to creating innovative experiences and spaces that unapologetically celebrate black culture, announced today, the official lineup for Broccoli City Festival 2021.

The ninth annual edition of the organization's flagship music festival in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will return to the newly redeveloped RFK Stadium Campus on Saturday, October 2, 2021 featuring performances by Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo, Lucky Daye, Rubi Rose, Justine Skye, Soulection, Moechella and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. EST, exclusively via www.BCFestival.com.

"2020 was tough on everyone. From the disproportionate number of black lives lost as a result of COVID-19 to the tragic murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others, it goes without saying that the black community was hit the hardest." said Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen, Founders of Broccoli City Festival "Coming off of such a pivotal year where everyone is trying to capitalize on black culture, it's more important now than ever before for us to protect these sacred spaces created by black people to authentically celebrate black culture. We're happy to be back and look forward to Broccoli City Festival 2021 being the most authentic celebration of black culture, arts and music the industry has seen."

General Admission tickets start at $89. Broccoli City will donate $.50 from each ticket sold to the Broccoli City Foundation and its partner organizations in the D.C. Metropolitan areas. For more information on Broccoli City and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BCFestival.com.