BRAINSTORY Share Psychedelic Soul-infused Single 'Peach Optimo'

Brainstory just shared “Peach Optimo,” the latest taste from their sophomore full-length Sounds Good. Los Angeles-area trio's new album was produced by Leon Michels aka El Michels Affair, and is due April 19th via Big Crown Records.

Named after a favorite cigar wrap that they used for blunts as teenagers, “Peach Optimo” is a psychedelic soul-infused track that dives into the banality and pleasures of suburban living, and taps into the nostalgia of cul-de-sac hangs with friends and releasing steam.

Prior to “Peach Optimo,” Brainstory shared the Bob Dylan-influenced single “Too Yung” which was paired with “Listen,” and followed the album's lead single, Latin / Psychedelic Soul-inspired “Hanging On” featuring Clairo's Claire Cottrill on backing vocals. Brainstory will also kick off their headline U.S. tour this April with a sold out show in Los Angeles, followed by UK / EU support dates in May with Lady Wray – see dates below.

Brainstory is Kevin Martin and Tony Martin – brothers by blood, and Eric Hagstrom – a brother through their music and long term friendship. Their initial connection comes from the heady mixture of jazz performance-focused music school and the grind of playing local shows, but their bond has been strengthened through countless hours on the road touring and the making of two studio records—2019's debut full-length, Buck, followed by 2021's Ripe EP.

Sounds Good applies Michels' unmistakable golden touch in crucial ways, and the album title is a playful nod to when the band knew a track was complete while recording: a simple note from Leon that what they were working on “Sounds good.” The path to take their art to the next level is clearer than ever for Brainstory.

Each member of the band has gone through shifts, both personally and musically, and all of that threads through this record. Brainstory's friendship started the group, and now, their expanded brotherhood including Michaels is supporting them to push it further. The stars have aligned for them to take a big and well deserved step with this new album, and you can hear it in their music—music that just Sounds Good.

BRAINSTORY TOUR DATES

Apr 18 Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA **SOLD OUT

April 19 The Independent- San Francisco, CA

April 20 Moe's Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

April 21 Pappy & Harriets - Pioneertown, CA

Apr 22 Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

Apr 23 Love Buzz - El Paso, TX

Apr 25 Tandem - San Antonio, TX

Apr 26 Psych Fest - Austin, TX

Apr 27 Norman Music Festival - Norman, OK

April 29 Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM

May 01 Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

May 02 The Atrium - Fort Collins, CO

May 03 DLC - Salt Lake City, UT

May 04 Neurolux - Boise, ID

May 07 High DIve - Seattle, WA

May 08 Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

May 14 Bird, Rotterdam, Netherlands +

May 15 Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, Netherland +

May 16 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany +

May 17 - Franz Mhelhose - Enfurt, Germany +

May 18 - Lido - Berlin, Germany +

May 20 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France +

May 23 - Belgrave Music Hall - Leeds, UK +

May 24 - Lost Horizon - Bristol, UK +

May 26 - Cross The Tracks Festival - Brockwell Park, UK

May 27 - Jazz Cafe - London, UK +

May 28 - The Blues Kitchen - Manchester, UK +

May 29 - St. Luke's - Glasgow, Scotland +

June 8 - The Rockaway Hotel - Rockaway, NY +

+ notes dates with Lady Wray

Photo by Carlos Garcia